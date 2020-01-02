Members of the Back-to-Back Class 1A Girls Cross Country State Champions include in the front row, from left, Taylor Sporrer, Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke, Marissa Brenden, Erica Nolting, Mya Moss, and Courtney Sporrer. Back row, Ava Goldsmith, Mariah Nolting, Eowyn Sieck, Amelia Evans. They were led by Class 1A Coach of the Year, Coach Kelli Kersten and Coach Kirk Kersten.