2019 MVTN Top-10 Sports Moments
by Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
The calendar keeps on rolling, and here we are at the end of another 12-month run. What a ride it has been is all I can say. We’ve had plenty of state championships, school and state records, state appearances, as well as numerous state coach of the year honors. Like I’ve said in year’s past, I’m fortunate to be part of it all, and glad to be along for the ride. As usual, this list is up for debate, but there were several great choices that didn’t even make it.
Looking forward to more exciting adventures in 2020.
10) Historic meeting - Panthers top Big Reds at State Team Duals: Both Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia have been regulars at Wells Fargo Arena when the wrestling state team duals arrive. Missouri Valley has made three straight appearances, while Logan-Magnolia has finished their season at the team duals in 14 of the last 15 seasons. But in February (2019), the two historic Harrison County neighbors collided for the first time in Des Moines, with a seventh place finish on the line. Big Reds’ Coach Keefer Jensen made the decision to pull his individual state qualifiers, giving some reserves their chance in state competition. Logan-Magnolia topped Missouri Valley, 51-27, for a seventh place finish. The Panthers capped the dual season at 22-6, while the Big Reds finished at 26-4.
9) Summer full of diamonds: It was another successful summer for the area teams, as both the baseball and softball teams enjoyed a fair amount of success. For baseball, both West Harrison (16-9) and Woodbine (17-7) posted their second straight winning seasons, while Missouri Valley (13-18) and Logan-Magnolia (14-15) were competitive down the home stretch of the season. The Panthers advanced to the Class 1A District Finals, and Big Reds’ standout Connor Lange (Briar Cliff University) was named the Western Iowa Conference player of the year. Switching gears to softball, it was another competitive season for Missouri Valley (14-16), Logan-Magnolia (11-14) and Woodbine (11-13). But West Harrison (25-4) earned a majority of the ink as they cruised to their first Rolling Valley Conference softball title. Coach Jami Sherer was named the Class 1A Southwest Iowa District Coach of the Year.
8) Volleyball sets up for success: Logan-Magnolia (19-8) recorded their third winning season in the last four years, missing the school record win total (20) by just one match. The Panthers finished in third place in the Western Iowa Conference, and added a runner-up finish in the WIC Tournament. West Harrison (14-15) set a new standard with 14 single season wins, and combined to set 20 new single match, single season and career school records. Missouri Valley (13-23) build a solid foundation and showed some signs of promise in years ahead. MV’s Megan Winchester, WH’s Chloe Gilgen, and Lo-Ma’s Kylie Morrison, Olivia Diggins and Jaice Johnsen were selected to the southwest iowa volleyball senior all star showcase in Glenwood in early December.
7) Woodbine’s Pryor sets state record: Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor completed his prep career with multiple school records on the football field, as he’s led the Tigers to 14 career wins the past four years. He made his final game as the Tigers’ signal caller a memorable one, as he threw for 286-yards and five touchdowns at the historic Henry Boone Field. Those totals added up to etching his name as the new 8-Man state record holder for career yards (7, 709-yards) and tying the state record for career touchdown passes (108), as his final touchdown toss went to his brother, Layne, in the fourth quarter against Boyer Valley.
6) State Track, Big Blue never disappoints: The Harrison County area qualified in over 30 different events on the Jim Duncan Track inside Drake Stadium at Des Moines. The area finished the three-day sprint, marathon with 14 top-10 finishes, including 11 state medals (a top-eight finish in their state event). The weekend was highlighted as Woodbine’s Layne Pryor edged Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby in the Class 1A Discus ring, as the Tiger sophomore captured his first state championship. Lo-Ma’s Taylor Sporrer came away with three state medals, Olivia Diggins added two state medals. Lo-Ma’s 4 x 800 m relay (2nd) and distance medley (7th) relays came away with top finishes. The Woodbine boys 4 x 400 m (5th) and 4 x 800 m (6th) relays also added a top finishes, and Missouri Valley’s Duke Kyle (6th) finished his final race with a state medal. West Harrison’s Sydney Sherer, who broke her mother’s school-record in the discus during the last week April, qualified in both the shot put and discus.
5) State Wrestling, Pinning down State Medals: Harrison County sent eight wrestlers to the 2019 Traditional State Wrestling Tournament, and seven of them returned with state medals. Missouri Valley’s Duke Kyle (4th place), Connor Lange (7th), Nick Haynes (6th) and Aaron Olson (1st), as well as Logan-Magnolia’s Hagen Heistand (3rd), Briar Reisz (2nd), and Barret Pitt (8th) all returned with some cherished hardware from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
4) Hall of Fame Year for Unger Family: The well-known and respected Missouri Valley family was honored for all their hard work and dedication to generations of Missouri Valley baseball and softball fans. Missouri Valley alum Krista (Unger) Wood was inducted into the Wayne State College (Wayne, Neb.) Hall of Fame as a coach for the 2010 Wayne State softball team in early October; Missouri Valley alum Kara (Unger) Rosonke was inducted into the Missouri Western Hall of Fame in late October; and veteran Missouri Valley Coach Rod Unger was inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in January. Sounds like a grand slam to me.
3) MV’s Olson cashes in on final chance: Missouri Valley’s Arron Olson qualified for the state wrestling meet three times in his four-year high school career. Before this year, he only had one state medal to show for it, as he came away with an eighth place state medal in 2018. Knowing 2019 was his final chance, the Big Red senior heavyweight made the most of it. He won three decisions in the first three rounds, and capped it off with a 5-3 decision over Don Bosco’s Noah Pittman. Olson (2019) became the first state champion from Missouri Valley since Dalton Jensen (2005, 2007) did it twice. This was the first individual state champion for Coach Keefer Jensen.
2) Lady Reds Golf stokes Historic Season: It was the theme of the Lady Reds golf season this past spring. They finished their record breaking round, they heard their team score announced, then they cried, but mostly, tears of joy. The 2019 Lady Reds golf season was one for the record books, and even though proms, graduations and mom’s are the focus in May, the Lady Reds golf team was the talk of the town. They completed a school-record 29-1 dual season, went undefeated and won their first Western Iowa Conference regular season crown, won the school’s second WIC Tournament crown, and qualified for the school’s first appearance at the Class 2A State Golf Championships in the final week of May in very wet conditions in Ankeny. The 2019 Lady Reds, aka ‘team maddy’, include Madison Lease, Madison Brown, Maddy Lager, Madisen Hansen, as well as Payton Hilts, Claire Clausen and Carsen Collins, will be forever remembered for raising the standards of Lady Reds golf. Missouri Valley earned a 10th place finish in the final Class 2A team standings. MV’s Coach Jamie Wieme was honored with the Iowa Golf Coaches Association Class 2A Southwest Iowa Coach of the Year. Also of note, Lo-Ma’s Joel Richardson became the first Panther boy to qualify for the Iowa High School Boys State Golf Championships.
1) Running with the Panthers, Back-to-Back State Champs: The Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team looked to defend the 2018 State Championship, as they has six of their top seven runners returning, and had their sites set on repeating as state champions. The Panthers breezed through the competition by winning eight regular season meets, including capturing their third straight Western Iowa Conference crown, third straight Class 1A Regional Meet title, and their second straight state cross country title. Taylor Sporrer, Violet Lapke, Kylie Morrison, Erica Nolting, Marissa Brenden and Courtney Sporrer were the consistent medalists all season long, but a talented group of underclassmen, including Amelia Evans, Mya Moss, Marissa McCoy, Eowyn Sieck, Mariah Nolting and Ava Goldsmith were pushing the leaders all season long. Coach Kelli Kersten and Coach Kirk Kersten helped the Panthers return with the school’s 10th state team championship, and Coach Kelli Kersten was named the Class 1A Coach of the Year. ( Note: The Lo-Ma seventh grade won the junior high state championship in Ankeny in mid-October).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.