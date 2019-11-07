Time Out – Big Reds football cheerleaders take top honors
Missouri Valley’s High School Football Cheerleading continues to raise the bar. They took the cheer group to their first competition, the Triton Cheer Challenge in Fort Dodge on Oct. 27 at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and returned with a first place finish.
They followed that up with a first place finish at the Iowa Cheer Coaches Association State Championships at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Nov. 2 in Des Moines. They took first place honors in the Class 2A, time out division.
