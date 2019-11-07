Missouri Valley's high school football cheerleading squad took first place honors at the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Associaiton State Championships held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Nov. 2 in Des Moines. Shown in the photo include in the front row, from left, Emma Jimmerson, Ashlyn Cook, Maddy Lager, Julia Janssen, Payton Hilts, Abby Harrison. Back row, Coach Leslie Collins, Yazmin Lopez, Maddy Harper, Kaylun Victor, Carsen Collins, Claire Clausen, Lauren Austin, Maddie Hansen, Olivia Haynes.