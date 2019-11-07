MVStChrChmps.jpg
Buy Now

Missouri Valley's high school football cheerleading squad took first place honors at the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Associaiton State Championships held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Nov. 2 in Des Moines. Shown in the photo include in the front row, from left, Emma Jimmerson, Ashlyn Cook, Maddy Lager, Julia Janssen, Payton Hilts, Abby Harrison. Back row, Coach Leslie Collins, Yazmin Lopez, Maddy Harper, Kaylun Victor, Carsen Collins, Claire Clausen, Lauren Austin, Maddie Hansen, Olivia Haynes.

 photo submitted

Time Out – Big Reds football cheerleaders take top honors

Missouri Valley’s High School Football Cheerleading continues to raise the bar. They took the cheer group to their first competition, the Triton Cheer Challenge in Fort Dodge on Oct. 27 at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and returned with a first place finish.  

They followed that up with a first place finish at the Iowa Cheer Coaches Association State Championships at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Nov. 2 in Des Moines.  They took first place honors in the Class 2A, time out division.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.