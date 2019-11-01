Missouri Valley Cheer Sponsor Coach Leslie Collins took the Big Reds football cheerleading squad to the Triton Cheer Challenge at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge on Oct. 27. In their first competitive cheerleading event, Missouri Valley returned with a first place finish in the Class 2A Sideline Cheer Division. Members of the team include in the front row, from left, Abby Harrison, Ashlyn Cook, Maddy Lager, Julia Janssen, Payton Hilts, Emma Jimmerson. Back row, Kaylun Victor, Claire Clausen, Carsen Collins, Maddy Harper, Maddie Hansen, Olivia Haynes, Lauren Austin, Yazmin Lopez. MVHS football cheerleading squad will compete at the Iowa High School Cheer Championships on Nov. 2 in Des Moines at the Jacobsen Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.