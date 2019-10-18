MV Wrestling Club registration set for Oct. 24
The Missouri Valley wrestling club will have registration on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the high school. In the first part of the meeting, interested participants can ask questions, trying to find out / see what wrestling practice is about. The participant can stay and watch, there is no obligation to sign up.
At 7:15 p.m., another meeting will be held to discuss the upcoming season.
There are several payments plans available if the participant is interested. For additional information, visit the Missouri Valley Wrestling Club Facebook page.
