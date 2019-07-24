MV Volleyball Camp set for Aug. 5, 6, 7
The Missouri Valley Lady Reds volleyball camp will be held from Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 5 – 7, at the Missouri Valley high school gymnasium.
Fundamentals and techniques will be taught by the high school players and coaches throughout the three-day camp.
The session for participants entering the third through the fifth grades will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The sixth through eighth grade camp will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and the high school camp, freshman through seniors, will be held from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Any questions, contact Josie Esser at jesser@movalleyschools.org.
Cheer Camp held Aug. 4, 5
A two-day Missouri Valley Cheer Clinic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 and Monday, Aug. 5
This camp is open all individuals entering the third through the eighth grades this fall.
The Aug. 4 camp will be held from 9 a.m. until noon in the multi-purpose room at the high school. The camp on Aug. 5 will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at the multi-purpose room at the high school.
Any questions, contact Leslie Collins at jmlacollins@gmail.com.
