MV Wrestling Camp to be held July 19-20
The Missouri Valley wrestling team will host the 2019 Wrestling Camp on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the high school wrestling room.
This camp is open to both boys and girls, starting with the third grade all the way through high school. If the wrestler is below the third grade, and the guardian believes they are ready for a two hour work out, feel free to sign them up.
The two-day session, technique and competition camp will run competitive drills throughout both days to help strengthen and improve the individual for the upcoming season. Instructors include the Missouri Valley coaching staff of Keefer Jensen, Rick Barker, Brett Marcum, Mark Frye, Sean McIlnay, along with former MVHS greats Nathan Haynes, Skeeter Bostwick, and Arron Olson.
The registration fee will include a camp t-shirt.
Anyone with questions may contact David Hansen at 402-981-8004, or by email at dave@HHFarmsia.com
