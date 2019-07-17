2019 Big Reds 9th Grade Baseball Recap
Submitted by the high school coaches
6-25-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 6 Logan-Magnolia 7
MV Hits: Hayden Kocour 2-6; Gage Clausen 3-4, 2b, 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Kadin Bonham 2-3, 4 SB; Collin Campbell 1-1, BB, 1 RS.
LoMa Hits: Brody West 3-4, 2 RS; Jarret Armstrong 1-4, 1 RS; Rider Harkleroad 2-4; Marvin Hernandez 1-3.
6-28-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 9 Lewis Central 7
MV Hits: Cody Gilpin 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBI; Hayden Kocour 2 BB, 2 RS; Will Gutzmer 1-2, 1 RS; Kadin Bonham 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Cole Staska 2-3, 1 RS; Andrew Meade 2-3, 1 RS; Brad Ortner 2-2, 1 RS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.