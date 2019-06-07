Members of the 2019 Missouri Valley Big Reds freshmen baseball team include in the front row, from left, Collin Campbell, Andrew Meade, Brad Ortner, Eli Fouts, Leighton Forbus, Anthony Demeata, Gunnar Mitchell. Back row, Will Gutzmer, Kadin Bonham, Cole Staska, Hayden Kocour, Gage Clausen, Cody Gilpin, Will Borgalia, Owen Moyer. Look for high school summer sports preview inserted inside today's edition.