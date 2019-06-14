2019 Big Reds 9th Grade Baseball Recap
Submitted by the high school coaches
5-20-2019 @ Whiting
MV 7 Whiting 1
Hits: Ethan Nielsen, Will Gutzmer, Hayden Kocour, Owen Moyer, Cole Staska.
Pitching: Eli Fouts, Hayden Kocour.
Big Reds Record: 1-0.
5-22-2019 @ Underwood
MV 1 Underwood 12
Hits: Cole Lange.
Pitching: Will Gutzmer, Cody Gilpin.
Big Reds Record: 1-1.
5-24-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 3 IKM-Manning 6
Hits: Hayden Kocour, Jacob Meade, Ethan Nielsen.
Pitching: Jacob Meade, Cole Lange.
Big Reds Record: 1-2.
5-29-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 0 MVAOCOU 9
Hits: None
Pitching: Jacob Meade, Alex Murray
Big Reds Record: 1-3.
5-30-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 3 Audubon 0
Hits: Cole Staska.
RBIs: Jacob Meade, Alec Fichter.
Pitching: Cole Lange.
Big Reds Record: 2-3.
5-31-2019 @ Avoca
MV 6 AHSTW 3
Hits: Cole Lange, Alec Fichter, Gage Clausen, Cody Gilpin, Alex Murray.
Pitching: Gage Clausen, Will Gutzmer, Kadin Bonham.
Big Reds Record: 3-3.
6-4-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 15 Riverside 3
Pitching: Gage Clausen, Cody Gilpin.
Big Reds Record: 4-3.
6-5-2019 @ Council Bluffs
MV 0 Lewis Central 8
Pitching: Kadin Bonham, Will Gutzmer, Ethan Nielsen.
Big Reds Record: 4-4.
6-6-2019 @ Treynor
MV 7 Treynor 2
Hits: Hayden Kocour, Alex Murray, Eli Fouts.
Pitching: Alex Murray
Big Reds Record: 5-4
6-7-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 7 Underwood 8
Hits: Cole Lange, Jacob Meade, Gage Clausen, Alex Murray, Kadin Bonham, Hayden Kocour, Eli Fouts.
Pitching: Gage Clausen.
Big Reds Record: 5-5.
