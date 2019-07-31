2019 MV Swim Team Season Recap
Missouri Valley recently completed another successful season, as they capped the year with a second place finish at the conference swim meet.
MV Coaches Kim Arbaugh and Jessica Olson both agreed upon the great amount of improvement they saw from each participant this season. They stated it was fun to see how they took seconds off their times as they improved their strokes.
Ten individuals combined to set 18 new individual event records this season, which are listed below.
Mason Herman and Mia Hansen earned High Point honors for the season.
2019 MV Swim Team – New Individual, Relay Event Record Holders
Grant Guinan, 15 and Up, boy – 100 meter freestyle; 50 m backstroke; 50 m breaststroke; 50 m butterfly;
Lane Schroeder, 11-12, B – 100 m freestyle; 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
Keaton Voster, 11-12 B – 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
Jackson Murphy 11-12 B – 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
Mason Herman, 11-12 B – 50 m freestyle; 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
Lucas Schroeder, 9-10 B – 25 m freestyle.
Henley Arbaugh, 13-14 Girl – 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
Kaydence Cihacek, 13-14 G – 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
Bridget Kean, 13-14 G – 50 m backstroke; 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
Mia Hansen, 13-14 G – 50 m freestyle; 100 m freestyle; 50 m breaststroke; 50 m butterfly; 100 m individual medley; 200 m medley relay; 200 m freestyle relay;
HIGH POINT WINNERS
8 and Under: Girls, Lexa Vinsonhaler 90 points; Boys, Dominic Snyder 33 points.
9-10: Girls, Ava Hansen 90; Boys Lucas Schroeder 91.
11-12: Girls, Samantha Prokupek 39; Boys, Mason Herman 127.
13-14: Girls, Mia Hansen 125; Boys, Sean Kean 48.
15 and Up: Girls, Chloe Green 73; Boys, Grant Guinan 99.
2019 Overall High Point
Boys: Mason Herman 127.
Girls: Mia Hansen 125.
