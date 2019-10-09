Special Olympians strike up state bids
The Missouri Valley Special Olympics team participated in the southwest Iowa regional bowling competition on Oct. 1 at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
Three individuals, Isis Leisy, Travis Baker and Robert Wagner, all placed first in their age divisions and will advance to the Special Olympics State Bowling competition to be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 back in Council Bluffs.
Rose Brandon and Kaylee Holcomb picked up a second place finish, while Kasey Christensen and Gage Killpack both earned a third place finish, and CJ Brandon added a fourth place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.