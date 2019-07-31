Clausen to continue SB career at IWCC
Missouri Valley’s McKenna Clausen signed her letter of intent to continue playing softball at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs on July 25.
In her recently completed senior campaign, the Lady Reds catcher finished with a .306 batting average, belting 10 doubles while adding 17 RBIs. Behind the plate, she was just as potent, as she threw out 11 base stealers.
She is the daughter of Mark and Meri Clausen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.