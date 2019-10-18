MV Cross Country Invite, RVC net tourney on tap
Two events for area teams will fill up the high school scene on Saturday, Oct. 19.
MV Cross Country Invite set for Saturday
The Missouri Valley Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club. This will be the final regular season meet before the State Qualifying Meets on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Participating teams at the MV Invite include Clarinda Academy, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, West Harrison, Woodbine, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Atlantic JV, AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center and Griswold.
There will be two varsity races, and the top-20 individual finishers will earn medalist honors.
RVC Tournament to be held at Coon Rapids
The end-of-season Rolling Valley Conference Tournament will be held on Saturday in Coon Rapids, as teams are placed in a bracket based upon how they finished in the regular season standings.
Each team is guaranteed at least two matches in the double-elimination tournament format. It will be played in a best of three sets, with the third and deciding set to 15.
Shown below are the pairings (team seed), as the first serve will begin at 9 a.m.
2019 RVC Tournament, 1st Round Pairings
(8) Paton-Churdan vs. (9) Cumberland-Anita-Massena
winner vs. (1) Glidden-Ralston
(4) West Harrison vs. (5) Boyer Valley
(2) Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. (7) Exira/EHK
(3) Ar-We-Va vs. (6) Woodbine
