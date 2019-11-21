Three MVHS cheerleaders to perform at UNI-Dome
Three Missouri Valley cheerleaders have been selected to perform at this week’s Iowa High School State Football Championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Missouri Valley seniors Julia Janssen, Emma Jimmerson and Maddy Lager will perform at the halftime of the Class 1A and Class 2A State Football Championships on Friday, Nov. 22 as part of the Iowa Cheerleaders Coaches Association All-State Cheerleading Squad. They will be among 400 cheerleaders selected from across the state performing at the high school state championships.
The Missouri Valley cheerleading sponsor is Leslie Collins.
