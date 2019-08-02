MV Volleyball Camp set for Aug. 5, 6, 7
The Missouri Valley Lady Reds volleyball camp will be held from Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 5 – 7, at the Missouri Valley high school gymnasium.
Fundamentals and techniques will be taught by the high school players and coaches throughout the three-day camp.
The session for participants entering the third through the fifth grades will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The sixth through eighth grade camp will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and the high school camp, freshman through seniors, will be held from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Any questions, contact Josie Esser at jesser@movalleyschools.org.
MV Cross Country Camp begins Aug. 6
The Missouri Valley Cross Country Camp will begin next week.
The parent, guardian and student meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, in room 321 at the Missouri Valley middle school beginning at 6:30 p.m. This camp is open to all boys and girls entering seventh and eighth grade, as well as high school.
The camp and regular season practices begins at 7 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the high school track. Check the school website, www.movalleyschools.org, for further updates or additional information.
Anyone with additional questions can email Coach Scott Cihacek, scihacek@movalleycsd.org.
Cheer Camp Correction
The story in the Wednesday, July 31, edition Missouri Valley Times-News about a cheer camp being offered this weekend for grades 3-8 is incorrect.
The “cheer camp” this weekend is strictly for our Missouri Valley High School football cheerleaders.
The cheerleaders do plan on having a youth cheer camp in the future during football season, similar to last year, so watch for that at a later date.
Missouri Valley Times-News apologizes for the error and any confusion this may have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.