MVHS Football Cheer Camp will be held Oct. 6
Missouri Valley’s football cheer camp will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the high school gym, and is open to all students, pre-kindergarten through the eighth grades, and will be hosted by the high school cheerleading squad.
The performance will take place on Friday, Oct. 11 when Missouri Valley hosts Treynor.
Any questions, contact Leslie Collins at lcollins@movalleycsd.org
Listed below are both the practice times, and performance times.
Practice Times, Sunday, Oct. 6, high school gym
1 – 2 p.m., pre-kindergarten through second grade.
2:15 – 3:45 p.m., third and fourth grades.
4 p.m. – 6 p.m., fifth through eighth grades.
Performance Times, Friday, Oct. 11
Students should arrive at high school gym by 6:30 p.m.
Pre-K through 2nd grade – Will perform between first and second quarters.
Fifth through eighth grades – Will perform at the beginning of halftime.
Third and fourth grades – Will perform between third and fourth quarters.
