MVYFBChr.jpg
Buy Now

The Missouri Valley Youth Cheer Camp will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, and the Youth Cheerleaders will perform wiht the high school cheerleading squad at the home football game on Friday, Oct. 11.

 File Photo

MVHS Football Cheer Camp will be held Oct. 6

Missouri Valley’s football cheer camp will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the high school gym, and is open to all students, pre-kindergarten through the eighth grades, and will be hosted by the high school cheerleading squad.

The performance will take place on Friday, Oct. 11 when Missouri Valley hosts Treynor.

Any questions, contact Leslie Collins at lcollins@movalleycsd.org

Listed below are both the practice times, and performance times.

Practice Times, Sunday, Oct. 6, high school gym

1 – 2 p.m., pre-kindergarten through second grade.

2:15 – 3:45 p.m., third and fourth grades.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m., fifth through eighth grades.

Performance Times, Friday, Oct. 11

Students should arrive at high school gym by 6:30 p.m.

Pre-K through 2nd grade – Will perform between first and second quarters.

Fifth through eighth grades – Will perform at the beginning of halftime.

Third and fourth grades – Will perform between third and fourth quarters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.