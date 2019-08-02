CHEER CAMP CORRECTION
The story in the Wednesday, July 31, edition Missouri Valley Times-News about a cheer camp being offered this weekend for grades 3-8 is incorrect.
The “cheer camp” this weekend is strictly for our Missouri Valley High School football cheerleaders.
The cheerleaders do plan on having a youth cheer camp in the future during football season, similar to last year, so watch for that at a later date.
Missouri Valley Times-News apologizes for the error and any confusion this may have caused.
