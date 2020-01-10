2020 Junior High Girls Basketball Schedules

West Harrison Hawkeyes

Date            Opponent, Site

1-13            Charter Oak-Ute

1-16            Woodbine

1-17            Whiting

1-21            Exira/EHK

1-23            @ Charter Oak-Ute

1-24            @ Missouri Valley

1-28            @ West Monona

1-30            @ Woodbine

2-3            @ Boyer Valley

2-6            vs. Logan-Magnolia

Coach: Amy Stolz.

All games begin at 4 p.m.; Home games in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.westharrison.school

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Date            Opponent, Site

1-14            vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.

1-20            @ Missouri Valley

1-23            vs. IKM-Manning, 4 p.m.

1-27            @ Treynor

1-30            vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.

2-3            @ Tri-Center

2-4            @ Underwood

2-6            @ West Harrison, 4 p.m.

2-10            vs. AHSTW, 4 p.m.

2-14            @ Underwood

2-17            vs. Audubon, 4 p.m.

Coaches: Joe Cooper, Austin Ettleman.

All games begin at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated; Home games in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.lomaschools.org

Missouri Valley Lady Reds

Date            Opponent, Site

1-20            vs. Logan-Magnolia, 4 p.m.

1-21            vs. West Monona, 4 p.m.

1-23            @ Treynor

1-24            vs. West Harrison, 4 p.m.

1-27            vs. IKM-Manning

1-30            @ Underwood

2-3            @ Audubon

2-4            vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.

2-6            vs. Tri-Center

2-13            @ AHSTW

2-17            vs. Riverside

Coaches: Bailey Anderson, Asia Hughes.

All games begin at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated; Home games in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.movalleyschools.org

Woodbine Tigers

Date            Opponent, Site

1-13            @ Boyer Valley

1-14            @ Logan-Magnolia

1-16            @ West Harrison

1-17            @ Charter Oak-Ute

1-21            vs. Underwood

1-30            vs. West Harrison

2-4            vs. Missouri Valley

Coaches: Noel Sherer, Tim Marshall, Angie Pryor

All games begin at 4 p.m.; Home games in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.woodbine.k12.ia.us.

