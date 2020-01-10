2020 Junior High Girls Basketball Schedules
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Date Opponent, Site
1-13 Charter Oak-Ute
1-16 Woodbine
1-17 Whiting
1-21 Exira/EHK
1-23 @ Charter Oak-Ute
1-24 @ Missouri Valley
1-28 @ West Monona
1-30 @ Woodbine
2-3 @ Boyer Valley
2-6 vs. Logan-Magnolia
Coach: Amy Stolz.
All games begin at 4 p.m.; Home games in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.westharrison.school
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Date Opponent, Site
1-14 vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.
1-20 @ Missouri Valley
1-23 vs. IKM-Manning, 4 p.m.
1-27 @ Treynor
1-30 vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.
2-3 @ Tri-Center
2-4 @ Underwood
2-6 @ West Harrison, 4 p.m.
2-10 vs. AHSTW, 4 p.m.
2-14 @ Underwood
2-17 vs. Audubon, 4 p.m.
Coaches: Joe Cooper, Austin Ettleman.
All games begin at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated; Home games in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.lomaschools.org
Missouri Valley Lady Reds
Date Opponent, Site
1-20 vs. Logan-Magnolia, 4 p.m.
1-21 vs. West Monona, 4 p.m.
1-23 @ Treynor
1-24 vs. West Harrison, 4 p.m.
1-27 vs. IKM-Manning
1-30 @ Underwood
2-3 @ Audubon
2-4 vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.
2-6 vs. Tri-Center
2-13 @ AHSTW
2-17 vs. Riverside
Coaches: Bailey Anderson, Asia Hughes.
All games begin at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated; Home games in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.movalleyschools.org
Woodbine Tigers
Date Opponent, Site
1-13 @ Boyer Valley
1-14 @ Logan-Magnolia
1-16 @ West Harrison
1-17 @ Charter Oak-Ute
1-21 vs. Underwood
1-30 vs. West Harrison
2-4 vs. Missouri Valley
Coaches: Noel Sherer, Tim Marshall, Angie Pryor
All games begin at 4 p.m.; Home games in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.woodbine.k12.ia.us.
