Michael Bonham Jr., Invitational set for Jan. 12
The Michael Bonham Jr. Memorial Wrestling Tournament has been set for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Missouri Valley.
Weigh-ins will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, beginning at 6 p.m., or Sunday, Jan. 12, starting at 6:30 a.m.
The first session starts on 9 a.m., with bantams and seniors. The second session starts at approximately 12:30 p.m., with mini pee wees, pee wees and juniors.
Trophies will be rewarded to the top four place winners in each bracket.
Any questions, contact Dave Hansen (402-981-8004), visit the Missouri Valley Wrestling Facebook page (MissouriValleyWrestling), or email at missourivalleywrestling@gmail.com
Woodbine Optimist Tournament set for Feb. 2
The Woodbine Optimist Youth Wrestling Tournament has been set for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Woodbine High School.
Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., with wrestling set to begin at 11 a.m.
There will be five different divisions, including mini pee wee (age 6 and under); pee wee (ages 7-8); intermediate (age 9-10); juniors (ages 11-12), and seniors (ages 13, 14, 15).
Trophies will be given to the top four place winners per bracket.
Any questions, contact Carrie Murdock by phone, 402-290-7574, or by email, carriem@nustyle.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.