Lo-Ma’s Taylor Sporrer runs toward Nebraska-Omaha
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Logan-Magnolia distance standout Taylor Sporrer made her post-high school decision official, as she she signed her letter of intent to continue both track and cross country at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020.
“Distance running is so unique, as everyone cheers everyone else on,” stated the Logan-Magnolia senior. “The individual competitiors congratulate each other after every race, and that is something I love.”
Sporrer has been to the State Cross Country meet all four years during high school, and earned a top-20 individual finish all four years. After her first race in Fort Dodge as a freshman, where she picked up an 18th place finish, she was hooked. She helped lead the Panthers to three consecutive top-five team finishes, including back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. Sporrer has also earned 12 state medals (top-eight finish) in three years at state track.
“Distance running is a chance for me to escape, and I feel so free when I’m out,” stated Sporrer. “I enjoyed watching Underwood grad Karley Larson growing up, as she has been an amazing runner and role model for me. I also remember watching Carly (Olsen) Dickinson run by my house every day. I knew I wanted to be like that some day.”
Sporrer began receiving looks from several colleges after her sophomore year, but it came down to three schools for her. The final three choices included, University of Iowa (Iowa City); Morningside College (Sioux City); or University of Nebraska-Omaha (Omaha, Neb.).
“UNO just felt right once I made my college visit,” Sporrer added. “I loved the campus, the team and coach. Everything about it made it feel like that is where I belong.”
Sporrer discussed the decision process, “It was kind of difficult, as since I’m the oldest of four, and my parents hadn’t been through this process before,” said Sporrer. “I can’t describe how I felt once the signature was finished and the process was over – A huge weight was lifted, for sure.”
Sporrer spoke about her dream of running at the Division I level, “College running has always been there, but D-1 never entered my mind until my junior campaign. Then I started wanting to reach the highest level of college athletics. When Division I schools like Iowa start to contact you, that is when I knew I could turn my dream into reality.”
Sporrer states she could not reach this point in her life without the support of her parents, cross country coaches Kelli Kersten and Kirk Kersten, track coaches Gene Esser and Pam Olsen, as well as her family.
“The biggest adjustment for me will be not being toward the front of the pack, as I’m so used to getting the lead, but that will change and help push me next year.”
Sporrer concluded, “This sport defines the character of the athlete. You can tell the runners who put in the extra time, and it shows on race day and throughout the season.
Sporrer plans to major in Biology next fall at UNO. She is the oldest daughter of Jason and Heidi Sporrer of Logan. Her younger siblings include Courtney, Madison, and Jake.
Coaches’ Reflections
Panther cross country coach Kelli Kersten added, “She is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve had the privilege to coach, as she pours everything she has into the sport, as she cares that much about her team. She has been a tremendous role model, as our younger athletes see how she gives 100 percent in practice. This has been her goal her entire high school career, and I’m so excited to see what she will accomplish at the next level.”
Lo-Ma cross country coach Kirk Kersten stated, “She was always the first at practice, and the last to leave. When practice was finished, she always went to run an addional hour. Her love of running was infectious to her younger teammates, even at the junior high level. The college decision is always huge for the high school senior, and I’m excited to see how she continues to develop, especially around the outstanding runners she will be competing against at UNO. Each runner will bring their own set of ideas to help further develop their running, and some may even help Taylor improve that much more.”
Panther track coach Pam Olsen commented, “Taylor is very focused and goal-orientated, and she pushes herself and her teammates to help achieve them. She continues to ask coaches at meets on ways she can continue to improve while maintaining a positive attitude, and her teammates respect and admire that. For her to continue her running career at Division I UNO is so well deserved for an exceptional student-athlete, as well as being a tremendous role model for all younger athletes to look up to. She will continue to do amazing things and I’m looking forward to seeing her excel at the college level.”
