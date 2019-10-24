Gale Muxfeldt of Logan, second from left, began volunteering at the local school district in 1959, and he has been present at numerous school events ever since. He started working the chain gang at the high school football games, before moving up to run the game clock in 2000. Last season was his 60th season in helping out with Friday night games, and it is believed he has missed just four games over that span. He has also ran the clock for both the junior varsity and junior high levels as well. Gale is a constant volunteer for the school, as he has ran the basketball game clock since 1962, and the wrestling clock since 1962. Gale is shown with his three sons, Scott, Lonnie and Randy, as athletic director and Head Football Coach Matt Straight presented Gale a plaque before the start of the final home football game on Friday night in Logan.