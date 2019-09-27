Lo-Ma’s Morrison nets game-winning decision, signs with Northwestern
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Shot after shot, from early mornings to late evenings, Kylie Morrison always felt she had a chance to play at the college level. Shot after shot, she kept pursuing her dreams and kept taking those countless shots hoping someone would notice.
On Wednesday morning, her smile said it all after she signed and committed to play basketball at Northwestern College in Orange City starting in the fall of 2020.
“I always knew I had a chance to play at the next level, I just needed to keep working hoping someone would notice,” a happy Morrison said after she signed. “I attended some Northwestern basketball camps the last couple of summers, and I knew it was the place for me.”
Morrison was receiving looks from several different colleges, including Concordia (Seward, Neb.), Buena Vista (Storm Lake), Northwestern (Orange City), Midland (Fremont, Neb.), Grand View (Des Moines), and Graceland (Lamoni).
It came down to three schools for her final choice, as Concordia, Buena Vista, and Northwestern were among her top choices.
“It just felt right on my final campus visit, I knew this was the place for me,” Morrison added. “I really liked Coach (Chris) Yaw, the Red Raider coaching staff, and the family atmosphere they have developed.”
Morrison added it wasn’t a difficult process, but it was long. The location factor did weigh into her decision, as she wanted to be out on her own, but still close enough to get back. Morrison remembers going to games and watching former Lo-Ma standout Karen (Hutson) Ettleman playing, savoring the passion and intensity she played with.
The Lo-Ma senior has been a four-year standout in multiple sports, including volleyball, basketball, soccer and track. She even played three years of softball. But basketball has been her first true passion since the beginning.
“I’m super competitive in everything I do, but I’m most relaxed when I’m in the gym taking shots,” Morrison stated. “Deep down, I felt I had the ability. I wanted to enjoy my final year as a Panther, and that’s why I decided to get this decision finished up early.”
Kylie’s older brother, Kolby, also plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, as he is a sophomore at Briar Cliff in Sioux City.
Kylie is the daughter of Kelly and Julie Morrison, and plans on majoring in pre-med when she starts next fall.
Northwestern College Women’s Basketball Coach Chris Yaw stated, “Kylie’s character is top-notch, and her presence on and off the court, leading others and ability to serve is awesome. Her ‘never quit’ mentality makes a difference both on the court an in life. Her personality is positively contagious, and her confidence and inner-drive cause others to gravitate toward her. Her athleticism, determination and work ethic, combined with her caring attitide is what allows her to lead. We believe she is a tremendous addition to our program, and am excited for her to join our Red Raider family.”
Kylie currently has 861 career points as a three-year starter for the Panthers, as she averaged 18.5 points per game as a junior. She has been a two-time Western Iowa All-Conference selection, and she was a freshman on the Panthers only girls’ state basketball team back in 2016. Morrison looks to become the fifth 1,000 point career scorer in girls’ basketball history, joining Nikayla Earlywine, Karen Hutson, Kylan Straight and Kenzie Cunard.
Lo-Ma’s high school girl’s basketball coach concluded, “Kylie’s style fits directly into what Northwestern likes to do, push the pace while keeping the entire team involved. Kylie plays with a ton of energy on both ends of the floor. Her leadership skills and maturity are off the charts when describing what a multi-sport athlete is suppose to be. Her most vital asset is how she’s conducted herself through early adversity in both sports and life.”
Morrison will take plenty of shots this winter in her final season in a Panther jersey, and is looking forward to her shots at Northwestern in Orange City in 2020.
