Lo-Ma senior to be selected to IGHSAU student-athlete advisory committee
Logan-Magnolia’s Kylie Morrison has been selected to serve on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the 2019-20 school year. There were 53 applications considered by the IGHSAU selection committee this year. The selection committee is made up of Board of Directors from the IGHSAU. Morrison was one of 11 members that were chosen for this prestigious honor.
The 11-member committee is comprised of female student-athletes representing various sized schools from across the state of Iowa. The committee members act as a voice for the Iowa’s female student-athletes and will serve as a sounding board for the IGHSAU’s Representative Council and Board of Directors.
The committee members will assist in the promotion of the education value of interscholastic athletics. The committee will discuss and provide feedback for issues dealing with sportsmanship, safety, student leadership and participation. The committee members will also serve as student ambassadors at various state tournaments throughout the year.
In addition to serving as a student ambassador at select state tournaments, Morrison will be asked to attend three meetings each year of her term.
Lo-Ma Panther basketball coach Derek Sonderland stated, “She will be a great representative for Logan-Magnolia High School, the community and for the state of Iowa. This experience will serve her well into her future.”
Morrison has been an athletic standout in three separate sports throughout high school, including volleyball, basketball, and track. She is the daughter of Julie and Kelly Morrison of Logan.
