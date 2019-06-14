2019 Logan-Magnolia Girls Basketball Camp
Logan-Magnolia’s girls basketball camp was held from June 3 – 6 at the high school gym. A total of 23 girls, who will be entering the fourth through the eighth grades this fall, attended the morning camp.
Young ladies from Logan-Magnolia, West Harrison, and Boyer Valley were instructed on fundamentals of the game as coaches and players provided station drills each day. They also competed in three games, including knockout, five-and-out, and one-on-one daily.
The entire camp was a success due to the fact that the players had such great attitudes. The effort the entire three days by the players, coaches and parents was greatly appreciated.
High school helpers include Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke, Megan Dunn, Emme Lake, Courtney Ohl, Emilie Thompson, Audrey Roden, Courtney Sporrer, Karsten Bruns, Samantha Yoder, Macanna Guritz, Mya Moss, Greylan Hornbeck, Ava Goldsmith, Emma Perkins, Cara Ohl, and Abby Leonard. Former players helping out include Kylan Straight and Kenzie Cunard.
2019 Camp Award Winners
Five and Out Game
4th – 6th Grades: Champion, Hadley Fetter, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Sylvia Sullivan, Boyer Valley.
7th-8th Grades: Champion, Kaitlyn Wingert, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Jazmyn Guritz, Logan-Magnolia.
Knockout
4th-6th Grades: Champion, Hadley Fetter, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Malynn Pitt, Logan-Magnolia.
7th-8th Grades: Champion, Brooklyn Lally, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Kaitlyn Wingert, Logan-Magnolia.
One-on-One
4th Grade: Champion, Jillan Vana, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Malynn Pitt, Logan-Magnolia
5th Grade: Champion, Gracyn Stone, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Hadley Fetter, Logan-Magnolia.
6th Grade: Champion, Sylvia Sullivan, Boyer Valley; Runner-Up, Campbell Chase, Logan-Magnolia.
7th Grade: Champion, Ava Worley, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Brooklyn Lally, Logan-Magnolia.
8th Grade: Champion, Jazmyn Guritz, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia.
Defensive Award
4th-6th Grade: Madelyn Rivera, Logan-Magnolia.
7th-8th Grade: Ava Worley, Logan-Magnolia
Playmaker Award
4th-6th Grade: Carter Springston, Logan-Magnolia
7th-8th Grade: Brooklyn Lally, Logan-Magnolia
Most Improved Player
4th-6th Grade: Campbell Chase, Logan-Magnolia
7th-8th Grade: Madeline Maguire, Logan-Magnolia
Rebounding Award
4th-6th Grade: Gracyn Stone, Logan-Magnolia
7th-8th Grade: Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
Coaches Award
4th-6th Grade: Avery Hinkel, Logan-Magnolia
7th-8th Grade: Kaitlin Wingert, Logan-Magnolia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.