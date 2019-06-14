LoMaGBBCamp.jpg
There were well over 20 individuals who attended the Logan-Magnolia Girls Basketball Camp, as these individuals looked to improve their skills during the off-season. Those attending the camp include, listed in no particular order, include: Fourth grade, Madelyn Rivers, Malynn Pitt, Jillian Vana, Chloe Roberts, Karter Springstong; Fifth grade, Avery Hinkel, Hadley Fetter, Gracyn Stone. Sixth grade, Campbell Chase, Addyson Gustafson, Sylvia Sullivan, Natalie Vana, Aby Guritz, Leah Claar. Seventh grade, Brooklyn Lally, Madeline Maguire, Bridgette Sieck, Ava Worley, Alivia Leonard, Tylar Stirtz. Eighth grade: Kaitlin Wingert, Jazmyn Guritz, Brooke Johnsen. High School Assistants: Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke, Megan Dunn, Emme Lake, Courtney Ohl, Emilie Thompson, Audrey Roden, Courtney Sporrer, Karsten Bruns, Sammi Yoder, Macanna Guritz, Mya Moss, Greylan Hornbeck, Ava Goldsmith, Emma Perkins, Cara Ohl, Abby Leonard.

 photo: Matt Gengler

2019 Logan-Magnolia Girls Basketball Camp

Logan-Magnolia’s girls basketball camp was held from June 3 – 6 at the high school gym.  A total of 23 girls, who will be entering the fourth through the eighth grades this fall, attended the morning camp.

Young ladies from Logan-Magnolia, West Harrison, and Boyer Valley were instructed on fundamentals of the game as coaches and players provided station drills each day. They also competed in three games, including knockout, five-and-out, and one-on-one daily.

The entire camp was a success due to the fact that the players had such great attitudes.  The effort the entire three days by the players, coaches and parents was greatly appreciated.

High school helpers include Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke, Megan Dunn, Emme Lake, Courtney Ohl, Emilie Thompson, Audrey Roden, Courtney Sporrer, Karsten Bruns, Samantha Yoder, Macanna Guritz, Mya Moss, Greylan Hornbeck, Ava Goldsmith, Emma Perkins, Cara Ohl, and Abby Leonard.  Former players helping out include Kylan Straight and Kenzie Cunard.

2019 Camp Award Winners

Five and Out Game

 

4th – 6th Grades: Champion, Hadley Fetter, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Sylvia Sullivan, Boyer Valley.

7th-8th Grades: Champion, Kaitlyn Wingert, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Jazmyn Guritz, Logan-Magnolia.

Knockout

 

4th-6th Grades: Champion, Hadley Fetter, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Malynn Pitt, Logan-Magnolia.

7th-8th Grades: Champion, Brooklyn Lally, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Kaitlyn Wingert, Logan-Magnolia.

One-on-One

 

4th Grade: Champion, Jillan Vana, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Malynn Pitt, Logan-Magnolia

5th Grade: Champion, Gracyn Stone, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Hadley Fetter, Logan-Magnolia.

6th Grade: Champion, Sylvia Sullivan, Boyer Valley; Runner-Up, Campbell Chase, Logan-Magnolia.

7th Grade: Champion, Ava Worley, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Brooklyn Lally, Logan-Magnolia.

8th Grade: Champion, Jazmyn Guritz, Logan-Magnolia; Runner-Up, Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia.

Defensive Award

4th-6th Grade: Madelyn Rivera, Logan-Magnolia.

7th-8th Grade: Ava Worley, Logan-Magnolia

Playmaker Award

4th-6th Grade: Carter Springston, Logan-Magnolia

7th-8th Grade: Brooklyn Lally, Logan-Magnolia

Most Improved Player

4th-6th Grade: Campbell Chase, Logan-Magnolia

7th-8th Grade: Madeline Maguire, Logan-Magnolia

Rebounding Award

4th-6th Grade: Gracyn Stone, Logan-Magnolia

7th-8th Grade: Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia

Coaches Award

4th-6th Grade: Avery Hinkel, Logan-Magnolia

7th-8th Grade: Kaitlin Wingert, Logan-Magnolia

 

 

