Junior Varsity Wrestling Recap
Westwood Invitational: 1-6-2019 @ Sloan
Missouri Valley Results
Bracket 1: Parker Ferris (MV) lost 15-0 technical fall to Carter Black (WC); pinned Jayden McCormick (WH), 2:55; lost 3-1 decision to Brad Ortner (MV). Sixth place.
Bracket 1: Brad Ortner (MV) was pinned by Tarick Rowe (LM), 5:01; received by; won 3-1 decision over Parker Ferris (MV). Fifth place.
Bracket 6: Cody Gilpin (MV) pinned Travis Linden (WC), 2:20; won 9-1 major decision over Tom Hellman (Ww); lost 2-0 sudden victory to Adam Looney (Millard South). Second place.
Bracket 7: John Mass (MV) pinned Carson Davis (WC), 4:00; was pinned by Jherek Dillavou (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 3:55; lost 6-2 decision to Kyler Reynolds (Ww). Fourth place.
Bracket 8: Owen Town (MV) lost 9-0 major decision to Chandler Quirk (ESC); pinned Caden Cox (KP), :15; was pinned by Kyan Schultzen (WC), 3:41. Sixth place.
Bracket 9: Maddy Buffum (MV) was pinned by Steve Ford (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 1:11; lost 4-0 decision to Lane Neubaum (KP); won 8-0 major decision over Jakob Ruhrer (LB). Seventh place.
Bracket 12: Shane Sinclair (MV) pinned Chris Sanford (SC East), 1:32; lost 12-0 major decision to Cale Clausen (Sgt. Bluff-Luton); pinned Andrew Martens (WC), 2:38. Third place.
Bracket 13: Jace Coenen (MV) pinned Coltyn Mann (SC East), 1:45; pinned Darlington Woods (Sgt. Bluff-Luton); pinned Zace Morey (KP), :48. First place.
Bracket 14: Owen Moyer (MV) lost 3-1 decision to Kole Shepard (LoMa); was pinned by Omar Hernandez (Ww), 1:15; pinned Levi Davis (WC), 1:45.
Bracket 15: Kadin Bonham (MV) lost 3-0 decision to Kadien Dillavou (Sgt. Bluff-Luton); won 9-2 decision over Kamren Sweatt (SC East); was pinned by Klayton Dickman (LM), :14. Sixth place.
West Harrison Results
Bracket 1: Jayden McCormick (WH) was pinned by Zaylen Kliment (SC East), :28; was pinned by Parker Ferris (MV), 2:55; received bye. Seventh place.
Bracket 2: Lily Flint (WH) was pinned by Matthew Holbrook (OABCIG), 3:48; was pinned by James Newton (LM), 1:34; was pinned by Catrina Sears (LM), 1:42. Eighth place.
Bracket 11: Gunnar Stolz (WH) won 4-1 decision over Will Munger (ESC); was pinned by Isaac Richter (Hinton), 2:30; pinned Jaxson Welte (MVAOCOU), 2:49. Third place.
Bracket 14: Tyson Lee (WH) pinned Levi Davis (WC), 1:15; pinned Ruger Meeker (LM), 1:21; pinned Jarett Armstrong (LM), :43. First place.
Logan-Magnolia Results
Bracket 1: Tarick Rowe (LM) pinned Brad Ortner (MV), 5:01; pinned Cody Perez (Ww), 1:03; pinned Zaylen Kliment (SC East), 1:35. First place.
Bracket 2: Catrina Sears (LM) was pinned by Yareli Morales (SC East), :30; was pinned by Cody Hammond (WC), :45; pinned Lilly Flint (WH), 1:42. Seventh place.
Bracket 2: James Newton (LM) lost 4-3 decision to Bradon Smith (Millard South); pinned Lilly Flint (WH), 1:34; pinned Colby Hammond (WC), 1:56. Fifth place.
Bracket 3: Kaleb King (LM) pinned Tyler Orzechowski (KP), 1:55; pinned Aaron Kreun (Millard South), 2:45; won 11-1 major decision over Beau Weber (MVAOCOU). First place.
Bracket 4: Harley Christensen (LM) won 8-2 decision over Sam Tisher (Sgt. Bluff-Luton); won 7-1 decision over Logan Ebner (SC East); won 3-0 decision over TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU). First place.
Bracket 5: Olivia Diggins (LM) was pinned by Drew Oberreuter (MVAOCOU), :44; lost by forfeit; lost by forfeit. Eighth place.
Bracket 5: Hunter Allen (LM) pinned Austin Novak (Millard South), :35; was pinned by Hunter Steffans (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 3:10; was pinned by Drew Oberreuter (MVAOCOU), :26. Fourth place.
Bracket 7: Jacob Fetter (LM) was pinned by Jharek Dillavou (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), :49; lost 10-8 decision to Carson Davis (WC); pinned Collyn Zang (Law-Bron), 1:28. Seventh place.
Bracket 14: Kole Shepard (LM) won 3-1 decision over Owen Moyer (MV); was pinned by Jarett Armstrong (LM), :56; won 4-0 decision over Ruger Meeker (LM). Third place.
Bracket 14: Jarett Armstrong (LM) pinned Omar Hernandez (Ww), 2:52; pinned Kole Shepard (LM), :56; was pinned by Tyson Lee (WH), :43. Second place.
Bracket 14: Ruger Meeker (LM) pinned Garrett Davis (Hinton), 2:17; was pinned by Tyson Lee (WH), 1:21; lost 4-0 decision to Kole Shepard (LM). Fourth place.
Bracket 15: Klayton Dickman (LM) was pinned by Steven Huscher (SC East), :33; pinned Ashton Christensen (Millard South), :46; pinned Kadin Bonham (MV), :14. Fifth place.
Bracket 16: Cole Leonard (LM) won 12-1 major decision over Sean Zimmerman (Sgt. Bluff-Luton); won 6-4 decision over Warren Smith (WC); pinned John Groetken (WC), 2:00. First place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.