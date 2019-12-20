Jr. Varsity Wrestling Recap
Sgt. Bluff-Luton Invite: 12-16-2019 @ Sergeant Bluff
Missouri Valley Results
Bracket 1: Parker Ferris (MV) was pinned by Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson), 1:03; pinned Raul Gomez (SC North), 1:30; lost 4-2 sudden victory to Tytan Webb (SC West). Sixth place.
Bracket 1: Brad Ortner (MV) received bye; lost 7-2 decision to William Mogensen (SC North); was pinned by Bryce Jurgensen (Akron-Westfield), 1:13. Fourth place.
Bracket 6: Alexis Manzo (MV) pinned Bryson Martindale (Westwood), 1:31; pinned Landyn Vossberg (A-W), 1:27; was pinned by Hunter Steffans (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 2:00. Second place.
Bracket 7: John Mass (MV) pinned Marshall Benson (K-P), 1:34; lost 8-0 major decision to Andon Dilavou (Sgt. Bluff-Luton); was pinned by John Mass (MV), 1:22. Fourth place.
Bracket 10: Owen Town (MV) pinned Jakob Ruhrer (Lawton-Bronson), 1:06; was pinned by Daniel Villalpondo (South Sioux City), 1:57; was pinned by Ty Herpst (West Sioux), 3:45. Fourth place.
Bracket 11: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Duell Weber (MVAOCOU), 1:22; won 2-0 sudden death decision over J.D. Dixon (Sgt. Bluff-Luton); lost 9-2 decision to Garret McHugh (Sgt. Bluff-Luton). Second place.
Bracket 13: Shane Sinclair (MV) pinned Zace Morey (K-P), :59; was pinned by Jaxson Howe (SC West), 2:29; pinned Andrew Salocker (Woodbury Central), 1:07.
Girls Division, Bracket 22: Maddy Buffum (MV) pinned Jacenta Sargisson (LeMars), 2:54; pinned Ardiana Zamora (SSC), 3:35; received bye. First place.
