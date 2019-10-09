Panthers win home JV Tournament
Logan-Magnolia posted a perfect 5-0 record to earn first place at the Lo-Ma Junior Varsity tournament on Saturday in Logan.
The Panthers defeated AHSTW (21-17, 21-14) and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-14, 21-14) in pool play to advance as the top seed to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, the Panthers defeated Exira/EHK again (17-21, 21-14, 15-11) to advance to the finals.
In the championship, the Panthers topped Underwood (21-19, 21-9).
Lo-Ma’s Kattie Troxel and Sammi Yoder were named to the All-Tournament team.
2019 Lo-Ma JV Tournament: 10-5-2019 @ Logan
All-Tournament Team:
Logan-Magnolia – Sammi Yoder, Kattie Troxel;
Missouri Valley – Maddie Larsen;
West Harrison – Grace Thomas;
Underwood – Alliya Humphrey, Leah Hall;
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton – Makenzie Riley;
AHSTW – Darian Hall.
