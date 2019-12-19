2019 Hoop Scoop
Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball Recap
West Harrison
12-6-2019 @ Anita
West Harrison 48 C-A-M 39
WH Scoring: Mason King 13; Chantz Cleaver 2; Brody Melby 8; Walker Rife 7; Koleson Evans 12; Sage Evans 4; Nick Clark 2.
Hawkeyes Record: 1-0.
12-9-2019 @ Tri-Center
West Harrison 32 Tri-Center 48
WH Scoring: Mason King 7; Chantz Cleaver 2; Brody Melby 5; Walker Rife 1; Brecken Pavlik 2; Koleson Evans 2; Sage Evans 2; Cody Radil 3; Nick Clark 3.
Hawkeyes Record: 1-1.
12-14-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 58 Missouri Valley 34
WH Scoring: Grant Gilgen 2; Mason King 6; Chantz Cleaver 4; Brody Melby 2; Walker Rife 11; Brecken Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 7; Sage Evans 12; Cody Radil 2; Nick Clark 6.
Hawkeyes Record: 2-1.
