2019 Hoop Scoop

Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball Recap

West Harrison

12-6-2019 @ Anita

West Harrison 48  C-A-M 39

WH Scoring: Mason King 13; Chantz Cleaver 2; Brody Melby 8; Walker Rife 7; Koleson Evans 12; Sage Evans 4; Nick Clark 2.

Hawkeyes Record: 1-0.

12-9-2019 @ Tri-Center

West Harrison 32 Tri-Center 48

WH Scoring: Mason King 7; Chantz Cleaver 2; Brody Melby 5; Walker Rife 1; Brecken Pavlik 2; Koleson Evans 2; Sage Evans 2; Cody Radil 3; Nick Clark 3.

Hawkeyes Record: 1-1.

12-14-2019 @ Mondamin

West Harrison 58 Missouri Valley 34

WH Scoring: Grant Gilgen 2; Mason King 6; Chantz Cleaver 4; Brody Melby 2; Walker Rife 11; Brecken Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 7; Sage Evans 12; Cody Radil 2; Nick Clark 6.

Hawkeyes Record: 2-1.

