2019 Hoop Scoop
Junior Varsity Basketball Recap
Logan-Magnolia
12-3-2019 @ Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia 34 Tri-Center 37
Lo-Ma Scoring: Brody West 9; Calvin Wallis 7; Caden Waldron 7; Tru Melby 6; Nicio Adame 3; Jackson Thomsen 2.
Lo-Ma Record: 0-1.
12-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia 43 Missouri Valley 32
Lo-Ma Scoring: Tru Melby 13; Brody West 7; Nicio Adame 7; Calvin Wallis 4; Caden Waldron 4; Jackson Thomsen 3; Kyle Stueve 2; Lucas Vana 2; Omar Riaz 1.
Lo-Ma Record: 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.