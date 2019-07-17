Big Reds Jr. Varsity Baseball Recap

Submitted by the high school coaches

6-17-2019 @ Avoca

Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 6

Pitcher: Will Gutzmer.

Hits: Alex Murray, Kaden Bonham, Hayden Kocour.

Record: 8-7.

6-19-2019 @ Tri-Center

Missouri Valley 0 Tri-Center 6

Pitcher: Hayden Kocour.

Hits: Alex Murray, Brad Ortner.

Record: 8-8.

6-20-2019 @ Oakland

Missouri Valley 11 Riverside 12

Pitcher: Alex Murray.

Hits: Alex Murray, Hayden Kocour, Will Gutzmer, Gage Clausen HR.

Record: 8-9.

6-25-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley 4 Tri-Center 8

Pitcher: Alex Murray.

Hits: Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen, Tony Sargent.

Record: 8-10.

7-5-2019 @ Onawa

Missouri Valley 7 West Monona 4

Pitcher: Kaden Bonham, Cole Staska.

Hits: Gage Clausen, Kaden Bonham, Cole Staska, Cody Gilpin.

Record: 9-10.

7-8-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley 11 Shenandoah 1

Pitcher: Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen.

Hits: Eli Fouts, Hayden Kocour, Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen, Tony Sargent, Kaden Bonham.

Record: 10-10.

 

