Big Reds Jr. Varsity Baseball Recap
Submitted by the high school coaches
6-17-2019 @ Avoca
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 6
Pitcher: Will Gutzmer.
Hits: Alex Murray, Kaden Bonham, Hayden Kocour.
Record: 8-7.
6-19-2019 @ Tri-Center
Missouri Valley 0 Tri-Center 6
Pitcher: Hayden Kocour.
Hits: Alex Murray, Brad Ortner.
Record: 8-8.
6-20-2019 @ Oakland
Missouri Valley 11 Riverside 12
Pitcher: Alex Murray.
Hits: Alex Murray, Hayden Kocour, Will Gutzmer, Gage Clausen HR.
Record: 8-9.
6-25-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 4 Tri-Center 8
Pitcher: Alex Murray.
Hits: Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen, Tony Sargent.
Record: 8-10.
7-5-2019 @ Onawa
Missouri Valley 7 West Monona 4
Pitcher: Kaden Bonham, Cole Staska.
Hits: Gage Clausen, Kaden Bonham, Cole Staska, Cody Gilpin.
Record: 9-10.
7-8-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 11 Shenandoah 1
Pitcher: Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen.
Hits: Eli Fouts, Hayden Kocour, Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen, Tony Sargent, Kaden Bonham.
Record: 10-10.
