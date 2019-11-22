2019-20 Missouri Valley Big Reds / Lady Reds
Jr. Varsity Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent / Site
12-2 @ MVAOCOU, Mapleton (G/B, 4 p.m.)
12-3 vs. *Audubon
12-6 @ *Treynor
12-10 vs. *Logan-Magnolia
12-13 vs. *Riverside
12-14 @ West Harrison (G/B, 9 a.m.)
12-17 @ *AHSTW
12-19 @ *Tri-Center
1-3-19 @ *Riverside
1-7 vs. *Underwood
1-13 @ Fort Calhoun, Neb. (G/B)
1-14 @ *Audubon
1-16 @ CB St. Albert (JV B)
1-17 vs. *Treynor
1-24 @ *Riverside
1-28 vs. *AHSTW
1-31 vs. *Tri-Center
2-4 vs. *IKM-Manning
2-7 @ *Underwood
Girls Coaches: Victor Contreraz, Matt Walsh
Boys Coach: Ryan Victor, Jeff Miller
*Indicates Western Iowa Conference contest.
Boys games tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by girls game at 7:30 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
Check www.movalleyschools.org for schedule updates
xxxxxxx
2019-20 West Harrison Hawkeyes
Jr. Varsity Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent / Site
12-2 @ Boyer Valley
12-6 @ C-A-M (B, 4:30 p.m.)
12-9 @ Tri-Center (B, 4:15 p.m.)
12-14 vs. Missouri Valley (9 a.m.)
12-16 vs. Logan-Magnolia
12-19 @ Woodbine
1-13-20 vs. MVAOCOU
1-17 vs. CAM (B, 4:30 p.m.)
1-20 vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
1-27 @ Logan-Magnolia
1-30 vs. East Mills
2-6 @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
Girls Coaches: Kathy Glennie, Scott Rife
Boys Coaches: Andrew Stevenson, Rowdy Evans
Girls games tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by boys at 7:30 p.m., unless indicated.
Home games in Bold.
Check www.westharrison.school for schedule updates
xxxxxxxx
2019-20 Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Jr. Varsity Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent / Site
11-25 @ Exira/EHK (G)
12-3 @ *Tri-Center
12-9 @ Fremont-Mills (G)
12-10 @ *Missouri Valley
12-16 @ West Harrison (G/B)
12-17 @ *Underwood
1-3-20 @ *Audubon
1-7 vs. *IKM-Manning (G, 4:30 p.m.)
1-9 vs. Boyer Valley (G/B)
1-10 @ *Riverside
1-23 @ Woodbine (G/B)
1-24 @ *Treynor
1-27 vs. West Harrison (G/B)
1-30 vs. CB St. Albert (B)
1-31 @ AHSTW
2-7 @ IKM-Manning (B, 4:30 p.m.)
2-11 @ CB St. Albert (G)
2-14 @ Boyer Valley (B)
Girls Coaches: Joe Cooper, Shad Hornbeck
Boys Coaches: Nate McDonald, Steve Froehlich
*Indicates Western Iowa Conference contest.
Boys games tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by girls game at 7:30 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
Check www.lomaschoools.org for schedule updates
