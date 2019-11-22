2019-20 Missouri Valley Big Reds / Lady Reds

Jr. Varsity Basketball Schedule

Date            Opponent / Site

12-2            @ MVAOCOU, Mapleton (G/B, 4 p.m.)

12-3            vs. *Audubon

12-6            @ *Treynor

12-10            vs. *Logan-Magnolia

12-13            vs. *Riverside

12-14            @ West Harrison (G/B, 9 a.m.)

12-17            @ *AHSTW

12-19            @ *Tri-Center

1-3-19            @ *Riverside

1-7            vs. *Underwood

1-13            @ Fort Calhoun, Neb. (G/B)

1-14            @ *Audubon

1-16            @ CB St. Albert (JV B)

1-17            vs. *Treynor

1-24            @ *Riverside

1-28            vs. *AHSTW

1-31            vs. *Tri-Center

2-4            vs. *IKM-Manning

2-7            @ *Underwood

Girls Coaches: Victor Contreraz, Matt Walsh

Boys Coach: Ryan Victor, Jeff Miller

*Indicates Western Iowa Conference contest.

Boys games tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by girls game at 7:30 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

Check www.movalleyschools.org for schedule updates

2019-20 West Harrison Hawkeyes

Jr. Varsity Basketball Schedule

Date            Opponent / Site

12-2            @ Boyer Valley

12-6            @ C-A-M (B, 4:30 p.m.)

12-9            @ Tri-Center (B, 4:15 p.m.)

12-14            vs. Missouri Valley (9 a.m.)

12-16            vs. Logan-Magnolia

12-19            @ Woodbine

1-13-20            vs. MVAOCOU

1-17            vs. CAM (B, 4:30 p.m.)

1-20            vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard

1-27            @ Logan-Magnolia

1-30            vs. East Mills

2-6            @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

Girls Coaches: Kathy Glennie, Scott Rife

Boys Coaches: Andrew Stevenson, Rowdy Evans

Girls games tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by boys at 7:30 p.m., unless indicated.

Home games in Bold.

Check www.westharrison.school for schedule updates

2019-20 Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Jr. Varsity Basketball Schedule

Date            Opponent / Site

11-25            @ Exira/EHK (G)

12-3            @ *Tri-Center

12-9            @ Fremont-Mills (G)

12-10            @ *Missouri Valley

12-16            @ West Harrison (G/B)

12-17            @ *Underwood

1-3-20            @ *Audubon

1-7            vs. *IKM-Manning (G, 4:30 p.m.)

1-9            vs. Boyer Valley (G/B)

1-10            @ *Riverside

1-23            @ Woodbine (G/B)

1-24            @ *Treynor

1-27            vs. West Harrison (G/B)

1-30            vs. CB St. Albert (B)

1-31            @ AHSTW

2-7            @ IKM-Manning (B, 4:30 p.m.)

2-11            @ CB St. Albert (G)

2-14            @ Boyer Valley (B)

Girls Coaches: Joe Cooper, Shad Hornbeck

Boys Coaches: Nate McDonald, Steve Froehlich

*Indicates Western Iowa Conference contest.

Boys games tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by girls game at 7:30 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

Check www.lomaschoools.org for schedule updates

