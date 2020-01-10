2020 Junior High Wrestling Schedules
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Date Site, Opponents
1-23 @ Mondamin (MV, Glenwood, CB Kirn, WH)
1-30 @ Treynor (WH, Audubon, Griswold, TC, Und, Treynor)
1-31 @ Mondamin (Westwood, Woodbine, Lo-Ma, WH)
2-10 @ Sloan (WH, West Monona, Westwood)
2-11 @ Woodbine (WH, St. Albert, Woodbine)
2-17 @ Avoca (WH, Audubon, Treynor, AHSTW)
2-25 @ Mapleton (WH, Woodbine, Westwood, D-S, MVAO)
2-27 @ Lewis Central (WH, Griswold, St. Albert, Underwood, Lewis Central)
Coach: Tony Nunez
Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home meets in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.westharrison.school
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Date Site, Opponents
1-27 @ Avoca (LoMa, MV, Riverside, AHSTW)
1-30 @ Treynor (LoMa, Tri-Center, Treynor)
2-3 @ Audubon (LoMa, MV, AHSTW, Audubon)
2-6 @ Logan (Harlan, MV, Riverside, Treynor, LoMa)
2-13 @ Logan (Audubon, MV, Underwood, Woodbine, LoMa)
2-17 @ Tri-Center (LoMa, MV, Underwood, Tri-Center)
2-24 @ Pender, Neb (Lo-Ma, Pender, Neb.)
2-25 @ Logan (AHSTW, MV, Tri-Center, LoMa)
Coaches: Gene Esser, Kent Kersten.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home meets in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.lomaschools.org
Missouri Valley Big Reds
Date Opponent, Site
1-23 @ Mondamin (MV, Underwood, CB Kirn, Woodbine, WH)
1-27 @ Avoca (MV, Riverside, LoMa, AHSTW)
1-30 @ Missouri Valley (AHSTW, Audubon, Underwood, MV)
2-3 @ Audubon (MV, LoMa, AHSTW, Audubon)
2-6 @ Logan (MV, Treynor, Riverside, Harlan, LoMa)
2-13 @ Logan (MV, Audubon, Underwood, Woodbine, LoMa)
2-14 @ Denison (MV, West Monona, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Denison)
2-17 @ Tri-Center (MV, Lo-Ma, Underwood, Tri-Center)
2-25 @ Logan (MV, Tri-Center, AHSTW, LoMa)
Coaches: Brett Marcum, Rick Barker, Keefer Jensen.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home matches in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.movalleyschools.org
Woodbine Tigers
Date Opponent, Site
1-31 @ Mondamin (Woodbine, LoMa, Westwood, WH)
2-3 @ Underwood
2-6 @ Odebolt (Woodbine, D-S, MVAOCOU, OABCIG)
2-11 @ Woodbine (WH, St. Albert, Woodbine)
2-13 @ Logan (Woodbine, Audubon, MV, Underwood, LoMa)
2-17 @ Lewis Central
2-25 @ Mapleton (Woodbine, D-S, Westwood, MVAOCOU)
Coaches: Sam Swenson, Jason Bendgen.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home meets in Bold.
For weather updates, dial up: www.woodbine.k12.ia.us.
