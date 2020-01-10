2020 Junior High Wrestling Schedules

West Harrison Hawkeyes

Date            Site, Opponents

1-23            @ Mondamin (MV, Glenwood, CB Kirn, WH)

1-30            @ Treynor (WH, Audubon, Griswold, TC, Und, Treynor)

1-31            @ Mondamin (Westwood, Woodbine, Lo-Ma, WH)

2-10            @ Sloan (WH, West Monona, Westwood)

2-11            @ Woodbine (WH, St. Albert, Woodbine)

2-17            @ Avoca (WH, Audubon, Treynor, AHSTW)

2-25            @ Mapleton (WH, Woodbine, Westwood, D-S, MVAO)

2-27            @ Lewis Central (WH, Griswold, St. Albert, Underwood, Lewis Central)

Coach: Tony Nunez

Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home meets in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.westharrison.school

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Date            Site, Opponents

1-27            @ Avoca (LoMa, MV, Riverside, AHSTW)

1-30            @ Treynor (LoMa, Tri-Center, Treynor)

2-3            @ Audubon (LoMa, MV, AHSTW, Audubon)

2-6            @ Logan (Harlan, MV, Riverside, Treynor, LoMa)

2-13            @ Logan (Audubon, MV, Underwood, Woodbine, LoMa)

2-17            @ Tri-Center (LoMa, MV, Underwood, Tri-Center)

2-24            @ Pender, Neb (Lo-Ma, Pender, Neb.)

2-25            @ Logan (AHSTW, MV, Tri-Center, LoMa)

Coaches: Gene Esser, Kent Kersten.

Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home meets in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.lomaschools.org

Missouri Valley Big Reds

Date            Opponent, Site

1-23            @ Mondamin (MV, Underwood, CB Kirn, Woodbine, WH)

1-27            @ Avoca (MV, Riverside, LoMa, AHSTW)

1-30            @ Missouri Valley (AHSTW, Audubon, Underwood, MV)

2-3            @ Audubon (MV, LoMa, AHSTW, Audubon)

2-6            @ Logan (MV, Treynor, Riverside, Harlan, LoMa)

2-13            @ Logan (MV, Audubon, Underwood, Woodbine, LoMa)

2-14            @ Denison (MV, West Monona, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Denison)

2-17            @ Tri-Center (MV, Lo-Ma, Underwood, Tri-Center)

2-25            @ Logan (MV, Tri-Center, AHSTW, LoMa)

Coaches: Brett Marcum, Rick Barker, Keefer Jensen.

Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home matches in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.movalleyschools.org

Woodbine Tigers

Date            Opponent, Site

1-31            @ Mondamin (Woodbine, LoMa, Westwood, WH)

2-3            @ Underwood

2-6            @ Odebolt (Woodbine, D-S, MVAOCOU, OABCIG)

2-11            @ Woodbine (WH, St. Albert, Woodbine)

2-13            @ Logan (Woodbine, Audubon, MV, Underwood, LoMa)

2-17            @ Lewis Central

2-25            @ Mapleton (Woodbine, D-S, Westwood, MVAOCOU)

Coaches: Sam Swenson, Jason Bendgen.

Matches begin at 4 p.m.; Home meets in Bold. 

For weather updates, dial up: www.woodbine.k12.ia.us.

