Junior High Basketball Recap
West Harrison
12-13-2019 @ Onawa
8th Grade
West Harrison 35 West Monona 20
WH Scoring: Nolan Birdsall 3; Mason McIntosh 6; Tucker Pape 5; Jacob Barry 15; Nelson Clark 6.
WH Record: 7-1.
7th Grade
West Harrison 42 West Monona 39
WH Scoring: Brody Gore 5; Nolan Birdsall 32; Jason Barry 3; Abe Pavlik 2.
WH Record: 5-3.
12-16-2019 @ Mondamin
8th Grade
West Harrison 62 Siouxland Christian 41
WH Scoring: Caden Etter 2; Nolan Birdsall 10; Mason McIntosh 14; Jacob Barry 24; Abe Pavlik 2; Colt Heisterkamp 2; Nolan Clark 8.
WH Record: 8-1.
7th Grade
West Harrison 47 Siouxland Christian 12
WH Scoring: Harrison Gute 2; Sean Wright 2; Brody Gore 5; Nolan Birdsall 18; Jason Barry 12; Abe Pavlik 8.
WH Record: 6-3.
