2019 Middle School Boys Basketball Schedules
Missouri Valley Big Reds
Date Opponent, Site
11-12 vs. West Monona, 4 p.m.
11-14 @ Logan-Magnolia
11-18 vs. Treynor
11-21 @ IKM-Manning
11-25 vs. Underwood
12-5 vs. Audubon
12-6 @ West Harrison, 4 p.m.
12-9 @ Tri-Center
12-10 vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.
12-16 vs. AHSTW
12-19 @ Riverside
Coaches: Travis Maasen, Kyle Wilson.
Games tip off at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated
Home games in Bold.
Website: Check www.movalleyschools.org for schedule updates
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Date Opponent, Site
11-14 vs. Missouri Valley
11-18 @ IKM-Manning
11-21 vs. Treynor
11-25 @ Riverside
12-2 @ Boyer Valley, 4 p.m.
12-3 vs. Tri-Center
12-9 @ Charter Oak-Ute, 4 p.m.
12-12 @ AHSTW
12-13 @ Woodbine, 4 p.m.
12-16 vs. Underwood
12-17 vs. West Harrison, 4 p.m.
12-19 @ Audubon
Coaches: Gary Peterson, Austin Ettleman.
Games tip off at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated
Home games in Bold.
Website: Check www.lomaschools.org for schedule updates
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Date Opponent, Site
11-14 vs. Boyer Valley
11-19 vs. West Monona
11-22 vs. Underwood
12-2 vs. AHSTW
12-3 @ Woodbine
12-6 vs. Missouri Valley
12-10 @ Whiting
12-13 @ West Monona
12-16 vs. Siouxland Christian
12-17 @ Logan-Magnolia
12-19 @ Exira/EHK
Coach: Troy Maasen.
Games tip off at 4 p.m. – Home games in Bold
Website: Check www.westharrison.school for schedule updates
Woodbine Tigers
Date Opponent, Site
11-12 @ Underwood
11-14 vs. Ar-We-Va
11-19 @ Boyer Valley, Dow City
11-21 vs. West Monona
11-25 @ Charter Oak-Ute
12-3 vs. West Harrison
12-10 @ Missouri Valley (B)
vs. Charter Oak-Ute (G)
12-13 vs. Logan-Magnolia
12-16 @ Ar-We-Va (G/B)
12-17 vs. Boyer Valley (B)
@ Boyer Valley (G)
12-19 vs. Charter Oak-Ute (B)
@ West Monona (G)
Boys Coach: Shawna Harris.
Girls Coach: Noel Sherer.
Games tip off at 4 p.m. -- Home games in Bold
Website: Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates
