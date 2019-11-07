2019 Middle School Boys Basketball Schedules

Missouri Valley Big Reds

Date            Opponent, Site

11-12            vs. West Monona, 4 p.m.

11-14            @ Logan-Magnolia

11-18            vs. Treynor

11-21            @ IKM-Manning

11-25            vs. Underwood

12-5            vs. Audubon

12-6            @ West Harrison, 4 p.m.

12-9            @ Tri-Center

12-10            vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.

12-16            vs. AHSTW

12-19            @ Riverside

 

Coaches: Travis Maasen, Kyle Wilson.

Games tip off at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated

Home games in Bold.

Website: Check www.movalleyschools.org for schedule updates

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Date            Opponent, Site

11-14            vs. Missouri Valley

11-18            @ IKM-Manning

11-21            vs. Treynor

11-25            @ Riverside

12-2            @ Boyer Valley, 4 p.m.

12-3            vs. Tri-Center

12-9            @ Charter Oak-Ute, 4 p.m.

12-12            @ AHSTW

12-13            @ Woodbine, 4 p.m.

12-16            vs. Underwood

12-17            vs. West Harrison, 4 p.m.

12-19            @ Audubon

Coaches: Gary Peterson, Austin Ettleman.

Games tip off at 4:15 p.m., unless indicated

Home games in Bold.

Website: Check www.lomaschools.org for schedule updates

West Harrison Hawkeyes

Date            Opponent, Site

11-14            vs. Boyer Valley

11-19            vs. West Monona

11-22            vs. Underwood

12-2            vs. AHSTW

12-3            @ Woodbine

12-6            vs. Missouri Valley

12-10            @ Whiting

12-13            @ West Monona

12-16            vs. Siouxland Christian

12-17            @ Logan-Magnolia

12-19            @ Exira/EHK

Coach: Troy Maasen.

Games tip off at 4 p.m. – Home games in Bold

Website: Check www.westharrison.school for schedule updates

Woodbine Tigers

Date            Opponent, Site

11-12            @ Underwood

11-14            vs. Ar-We-Va

11-19            @ Boyer Valley, Dow City

11-21            vs. West Monona

11-25            @ Charter Oak-Ute

12-3            vs. West Harrison

12-10            @ Missouri Valley (B)

                    vs. Charter Oak-Ute (G)

12-13            vs. Logan-Magnolia

12-16            @ Ar-We-Va (G/B)

12-17            vs. Boyer Valley (B)

                   @ Boyer Valley (G)

12-19          vs. Charter Oak-Ute (B)

                   @ West Monona (G)

Boys Coach: Shawna Harris.

Girls Coach: Noel Sherer.

Games tip off at 4 p.m.  --  Home games in Bold

Website: Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.