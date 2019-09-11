2019 Junior High Volleyball Schedule
Missouri Valley Lady Reds
Date Opponent, Site
9-12 vs. IKM-Manning
9-17 @ Audubon
9-23 vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.
9-24 @ AHSTW, Avoca
9-26 vs. Logan-Magnolia
10-1 @ Riverside
10-3 vs. Treynor
10-8 vs. Tri-Center
10-10 @ Underwood
Coaches: Lacy West, Erin Kloewer
First serve set for 4:15 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Date Opponent, Site
9-9 vs. Treynor
9-17 @ AHSTW
9-24 vs. Riverside
9-26 @ Missouri Valley
10-1 vs. Tri-Center
10-3 @ Underwood
10-8 vs. IKM-Manning
10-10 @ Audubon
Coach: Judy Adair.
Matches begin at 4:15 p.m.
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Date Opponent, Site
9-17 @ Woodbine
9-24 vs. Logan-Magnolia
9-26 vs. Woodbine
10-1 @ Charter Oak-Ute
10-3 vs. Westwood
10-7 @ Exira/EHK
10-8 @ West Monona
10-10 vs. Boyer Valley
10-14 @ Whiting
Coach: Amy Stolz.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.
Woodbine Tigers
Date Opponent, Site
9-17 vs. West Harrison
9-19 @ Boyer Valley
9-23 @ Missouri Valley
9-26 @ West Harrison
10-1 vs. Boyer Valley
10-3 vs. Ar-We-Va
10-10 @ Charter Oak-Ute
Coach: Shawna Harris.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.
