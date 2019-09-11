2019 Junior High Volleyball Schedule

Missouri Valley Lady Reds

Date            Opponent, Site

9-12            vs. IKM-Manning

9-17            @ Audubon

9-23            vs. Woodbine, 4 p.m.

9-24            @ AHSTW, Avoca

9-26            vs. Logan-Magnolia

10-1            @ Riverside

10-3            vs. Treynor

10-8            vs. Tri-Center

10-10            @ Underwood

Coaches: Lacy West, Erin Kloewer

First serve set for 4:15 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Date            Opponent, Site

9-9            vs. Treynor

9-17            @ AHSTW

9-24            vs. Riverside

9-26            @ Missouri Valley

10-1            vs. Tri-Center

10-3            @ Underwood

10-8            vs. IKM-Manning

10-10            @ Audubon

Coach: Judy Adair.

Matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

West Harrison Hawkeyes

Date            Opponent, Site

9-17            @ Woodbine

9-24            vs. Logan-Magnolia

9-26            vs. Woodbine

10-1            @ Charter Oak-Ute

10-3            vs. Westwood

10-7            @ Exira/EHK

10-8            @ West Monona

10-10            vs. Boyer Valley

10-14            @ Whiting

Coach: Amy Stolz.

Matches begin at 4 p.m.

Woodbine Tigers

Date            Opponent, Site

9-17            vs. West Harrison

9-19            @ Boyer Valley

9-23            @ Missouri Valley

9-26            @ West Harrison

 

10-1            vs. Boyer Valley

10-3            vs. Ar-We-Va

10-10            @ Charter Oak-Ute

Coach: Shawna Harris.

Matches begin at 4 p.m.

