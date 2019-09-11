2019 Junior High Football Schedules
Missouri Valley Big Reds
Date Opponent, Site
9-17 vs. IKM-Manning
9-24 vs. Underwood
10-1 vs. Riverside
10-8 @ AHSTW, Avoca
10-15 @ Tri-Center
10-22 @ Logan-Magnolia
Coaches: Travis Maasen, Kyle Wilson, Jordan Bierce.
Kickoff set for 4:15 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Date Opponent, Site
9-17 @ Riverside
9-24 @ Tri-Center
10-1 vs. IKM-Manning
10-8 @ Treynor
10-15 vs. AHSTW
10-22 vs. Missouri Valley
Coach: Stephen Froehlich
Kickoff set for 4:15 p.m.
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Date Opponent, Site
9-16 @ Boyer Valley
9-23 @ Woodbine
9-30 vs. Ar-We-Va
10-7 vs. Siouxland Christian
10-14 @ River Valley
Coach: Grant Staats.
Kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.
Woodbine Tigers
Date Opponent, Site
9-16 @ Audubon
9-23 vs. West Harrison
9-30 vs. Boyer Valley
10-7 @ Exira/EHK
Coach: Adam Pryor.
Kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.
Home games in Bold
