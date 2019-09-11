2019 Junior High Football Schedules

Missouri Valley Big Reds

Date            Opponent, Site

9-17            vs. IKM-Manning

9-24            vs. Underwood

10-1            vs. Riverside

10-8            @ AHSTW, Avoca

10-15            @ Tri-Center

10-22            @ Logan-Magnolia

Coaches: Travis Maasen, Kyle Wilson, Jordan Bierce.

Kickoff set for 4:15 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Date            Opponent, Site

9-17            @ Riverside

9-24            @ Tri-Center

10-1            vs. IKM-Manning

10-8            @ Treynor

10-15            vs. AHSTW

10-22            vs. Missouri Valley

Coach: Stephen Froehlich

Kickoff set for 4:15 p.m.

West Harrison Hawkeyes

Date            Opponent, Site

9-16            @ Boyer Valley

9-23            @ Woodbine

9-30            vs. Ar-We-Va

10-7            vs. Siouxland Christian

10-14            @ River Valley

Coach: Grant Staats.

Kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

Woodbine Tigers

Date            Opponent, Site

9-16            @ Audubon

9-23            vs. West Harrison

9-30            vs. Boyer Valley

10-7            @ Exira/EHK

Coach: Adam Pryor.

Kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

