Panthers seventh grade girls register perfect score for State Title
Nine top-20 finishes highlight junior high state cross country meet
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches hosted the Washburn Classic Junior High Cross Country State Championships in Ankeny on Saturday.
Several area runners competed and returned with fantastic results. In the eighth grade division, Missouri Valley’s Mason Herman (2nd) and Boyer Valley’s Abby Mandel (2nd) both returned with state runner-up honors. Boyer Valley’s Evan TenEyck (10th) and Woodbine’s Kylie Neligh (10th) both added top-10 finishes.
The area’s seventh grade division was highlighted by Woodbine’s Adam Barry, who earned a 13th place finish.
Logan-Magnolia won the seventh grade girls’ team division. The state champions were paced by Madison Sporrer (2nd), Haedyn Hall (3rd), Ava Rowe (7th) and Jordan Buffum (8th) with their top-10 finishes.
Washburn Classic, IATC Junior High State Cross Country Meet
10-19-2019 @ Ankeny
Area Results – 2 miles
Class 2A, 7th Grade Boys (55 runners): 2nd) Mason Herman (Missouri Valley) 12:17.
Class 1A, 8th Grade Girls (54 runners): 2nd) Abby Mandel (Boyer Valley) 13:28.
Class 1A, 8th Grade Girls (54 runners): 10th) Kylie Neligh (Woodbine) 14:18; 34th) Tatem Emrich (Woodbine) 15:59.
Class 1A, 8th Grade Boys (90 runners): 26th) Landon Bendgen (Woodbine) 12:51.
Class 1A, 8th Grade Boys (90 runners): 10th) Evan TenEyck (Boyer Valley) 12:19.
Class 1A, 7th grade girls, Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 10; 2nd) Martensdale St. Marys 47; 3rd) Central Elkader 57; 4th) Cascade 70; 5th) Pekin, Madrid 75; 7th) CAM 97.
Class 1A, 7th Grade Girls (60 runners): 2nd) Madison Sporrer (Lo-Ma) 13:13; 3rd) Haedyn Hall (Lo-Ma) 13:23; 7th) Ava Rowe (Lo-Ma) 13:41; 8th) Jordan Buffum (Lo-Ma) 14:04; 27th) Stephanie Schmit (Lo-Ma) 15:23; 46th) Brooklyn Lally (Lo-Ma) 16:46; 59th) Jocelyn Buffum (Lo-Ma) 22:45.
Class 1A, 7th Grade Girls (60 runners): 55th) Audrie McDonald (Woodbine) 18:21.
Class 1A, 7th Grade Girls (60 runners): 4th) Mariah Falkena (Boyer Valley) 13:25
Class 1A, 7th Grade Boys (59 runners): 13th) Adam Barry (Woodbine) 13:29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.