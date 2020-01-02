2019 Hoop Scoop
Junior High Basketball Recap
Missouri Valley
12-16-2019 @ Missouri Valley
8th Grade
Missouri Valley 42 AHSTW 22
MV Scoring: Brody Lager 16; Dane Janssen 7; Vincent Larson 7; Jackson Tennis 3; Gage Killpack 3; Jackson Harrison 2; Mason Herman 2; Landon Mahoney 2.
Big Reds Record: 5-5.
7th Grade
Missouri Valley 33 AHSTW 43
MV Scoring: Mason Herman 18; Brayden Green 6; Jordan Doiel 5; Daylen Kocour 4.
Big Reds Record: 2-8.
12-19-2019 @ Oakland
8th Grade
Missouri Valley 25 Riverside 24
MV Scoring: Brody Lager 10; Vincent Larson 6; Jackson Tennis 5; Mason Herman 2; Dane Janssen 2.
Big Reds Record: 6-5.
7th Grade
Missouri Valley 38 Riverside 10
MV Scoring: Brayden Green 17; Mason Herman 10; Diego Monzu 4; KJ Kolhof 3; Vinny Zappia 2; Trevin Wendt 2.
Big Reds Record: 3-8.
2019 Hoop Scoop
Junior High Basketball Recap
West Harrison
12-17-2019 @ Logan
8th Grade
West Harrison 45 Logan-Magnolia 24
WH Scoring: Caden Etter 2; Nolan Birdsall 8; Mason McIntosh 15; Jacob Barry 10; Colt Heisterkamp 6; Nelson Clark 4.
WH Record: 9-1.
7th Grade
West Harrison 27 Logan-Magnolia 21
WH Scoring: Nolan Birdsall 6; Jason Barry 9; Nelson Clark 4; Abe Pavlik 8.
WH Record: 7-3.
12-19-2019 @ Elk Horn
8th Grade
West Harrison 38 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
WH Scoring: Caden Etter 2; Jacob Barry 19; Colt Heisterkamp 3; Nelson Clark 4; Mason McIntosh 10.
WH Record: 9-2.
7th Grade
West Harrison 21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 28
WH Scoring: Nolan Birdsall 14; Jason Barry 5; Abe Pavlik 2.
WH Record: 7-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.