IWCC’s Contreraz to kick for Huskers
Former MVHS grad realized lifelong dream
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
It has been a lifelong dream for Chase Contreraz, and it will come full circle for him this fall when he has a chance to run out of the tunnel at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
“It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” stated Contreraz a preferred walk-on for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. “My dad took me to my first Husker game as a young kid, and there is nothing like it. I’ve never been anywhere else that has the ecstatic atmosphere. After attending my first home game, all I ever wanted to do was play for the Huskers. It started as a dream and a goal, and I will get a chance this spring.”
Contreraz announced his preferred walk-on status in mid-November to the University of Nebraska. According to Contreraz, preferred walk-ons are guaranteed spots on the roster. Their preferred status means the college coach wants the recruit, but doesn’t have a scholarship available. It is a common way to recruit specialist positions, especially kickers and punters.
“The process is long, as you have to make sure you’re eligible and ready to go academically more than anything,” stated the redshirt sophomore. “Transcripts are needed from both high school and college, as well as your ACT scores. You have to check with advisors from both schools to see which credits will transfer, figure out your major or go undeclared.”
Contreraz is a 2018 graduate of Missouri Valley High School, who enrolled and played at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. The point after touchdown / field goal specialist was consistent in his two years for the Reivers. He connected on 15-18 field goals, with a long of 47 yards. He also drilled 44-46 PAT attempts. Iowa Western finished the 2019 season at 8-3, including a 34-19 win over Hinds Community College in the Graphic Edge Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“We had a slow start to the season, but we finished strong,” stated Contreraz. “We won our final eight games of the season, including our bowl game. One specific moment from the season is drilling a 47 yard field goal against Snow Community College (Independence, Mo.), as I kicked the ball out of the stadium and it landed in the Independence City Zoo.”
Contreraz describes his growth with his decision to take the junior college route.
“It was a huge step from high school, for sure, as my mechanics have massively improved,” Contreraz added. “My first year I received help from a returning kicker, Eddie Ogamba, who is now kicking at Iowa State and is a close friend of mine. We’d kick a few hundred balls a week, and see improvements. During my redshirt season, I attended all the fall practices, weight training, and winter conditioning. After spring ball, I attended three to four camps and kicked all summer long to prepare for fall camp. I competed against nine incoming freshmen, and earned the starting spot.”
Contreraz continued, “My consistency was good enough throughout the season, but still could have been better. My kickoffs have improved greatly since high school, as I’ve added about five more yards and had quite a few more touchbacks.”
Contreraz explains how the college level is different than high school in so many ways. When playing football for Missouri Valley, he played up to six different positions per game. In college, he’s gained a lot of patience, learning how to stay loose and be ready when his name is called. The mechanics from the kicking position has become smoother when he can focus on just the one position. He still holds the Missouri Valley High School, school-record for longest field goal of 54 yards.
He attended his first kicking camp after his sophomore campaign in high school, and was invited to a National Kicking camp in San Diego. Over the next couple of years before college, he attended the Kohl’s kicking camp, and earned a five-star rating before being invited to the National Scholarship Camp in Milwaukee, Wis. where he finished as the seventh-rated kicker in the nation.
“Athletes will find their way onto the field in high school, but I spent extra time working on kicking than any other position,” Contreraz added. “I knew if I kept working, it would eventually pay off. Even though I didn’t go to Nebraska right out of high school, I didn’t lose hope. I worked twice as hard when I went to junior college, and saw the results which helped increase my self belief.”
Iowa Western’s football team made several stops in Lincoln, Neb., on away road trips. When the Rievers made a stop on their way to Dodge City, Kan., the Husker coaching staff took notice. He kept in contact with special teams quality control coach, Zach Crespo.
Contreraz made his official visit to Nebraska on Nov. 29, when the Huskers hosted the University of Iowa. Contreraz transferred to Lincoln to start the spring semester, will participate winter/spring conditioning drills, and plans to take part in the spring game in April.
“Even though we froze our butts off that day, it was an amazing experience. They put up a great fight, and I’m looking forward to being part of that tradition,” Contreraz added. “I’ve put in the work, and I’m on the verge of making it happen. But I’m not done yet, this is only a small step to a bigger goal.”
Contreraz passes along some advice, “Don’t work to be better than someone else, work to be the best version of yourself. Be better than you were yesterday, never doubt yourself, especially when others do. Things will happen and go wrong, but that’s just motivation to improve for tomorrow. Only you can stop you from reaching your destination. Students need to place priority on grades, as your effort in the classroom will only help you down the road.”
Contreraz said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of his family.
“My parents were both emotional after I officially announced my decision,” Chase concluded. “It was a huge relief to finally make the commitment. My dad has taken me to multiple kicking camps as well as assisting me in practice, and he was definitely emotional, since we’ve both been lifelong Husker fans.”
Chase is the son of Victor and Teresa Contreraz, and is looking to major in Nutrition Exercise and Health Science at the University of Nebraska. His younger sister, Maya, is a freshman at Missouri Valley.
