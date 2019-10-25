IWCC’s Contreraz accepts walk on offer to Nebraska
Iowa Western Community College red-shirt freshman Chase Contreraz announced on Tuesday, via his twitter account, his first Division I offer from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb., as a preferred walk-on.
He says he is both blessed, thankful and stunned all rolled into one about his decision. It has been a lifelong dream of his to kick for his favorite team.
When Iowa Western traveled to Dodge City, Kan., on Oct. 19, they stopped and practiced at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Contreraz expressed interest in transferring after the semester. Contreraz plans to attend the University of Nebraska’s regular season finale on Nov. 29 when the Huskers host Iowa.
This season, Iowa Western is currently 5-3 with three games remaining on their regular season schedule. They will be at Fort Scott Community College (Fort Scott, Kan.) on Oct. 26; vs. Butler Community College (in Council Bluffs, at Titan Stadium, Lewis Central) on Nov. 2; at Highland Community College (Highland, Kan.), on Nov. 9.
Contreraz has converted 30-32 extra point attempts through eight games for the Reivers this season, and the sophomore is currently 12-14 in field goals, with his longest made field goal being 47 yards.
During his high school career, the Big Reds three-year starter was 85-94 on point after touchdown attempts (90.4 percent), and converted 3-7 field goal attempts, including one for a school-record 55 yards.
The Reiver red-shirt freshman is a 2018 Missouri Valley graduate, and the son of Victor and Teresa Contreraz of Missouri Valley
