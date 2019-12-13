IWCC Chase Contreraz earns All-American honors
Iowa Western Community College’s Chase Contreraz has collected yet another honor, as he earned National Junior College Athletic Association Second Team All-American honors.
Iowa Western finished this season’s campaign at 9-3, including eigh straight wins after a 1-3 start. The Reivers made their 10th straight appearance in a bowl game, defeating Hinds Community College, 34-19.
Contreraz connected on 44-46 extra points this season, and 15-18 field goals with a long of 47-yards.
Contreraz, the son of Victor and Theresa Contreraz of Missouri Valley, has committed to the University of Nebraska for the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.