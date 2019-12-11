IWCC win Graphics Edge Bowl
Iowa Western Community College (Council Bluffs) capped off the 2019 gridiron campaign with a 34-19 victory over Hinds Community College (Raymond, Miss.) in the Graphic Edge Bowl played on Dec. 8 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
IWCC sophomore Chase Contreraz (2018 Missouri Valley grad) went 4-4 on point after touchdown kicks, while adding a 2-3 effort in field goals. He connected from 22 and 31 yards out to help the Reivers build a 6-0 first quarter lead.
Contreraz finished the season connecting on 44-46 PATs, while drilling 15-18 field goals, including a long of 47 yards. The Reivers finished the season at 8-3.
The University of Nebraska commit is the son of Victor and Theresa Contreraz of Missouri Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.