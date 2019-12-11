MVHS Dance Team brings home State Championship
The Iowa High School State Dance Team Championships were held at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 5 in Des Moines.
MISSOURI VALLEY
The Lady Reds received a Division I rating in Class VI Pom; a Division I rating in Class I Kick for fifth place; and a Division I rating in Class III Hip Hop for first place, bringing home a State Championship in that division.
Head Coach Whitney Reisz stated, “This is the sixth straight season we have received at least a Division I rating in both Pom and Hip Hop. This was our first year in trying a kick routine, where we received a Division I rating and a fifth place finish. This was the first time in school history we received a first place finish at the state competition. These girls worked tirelessly on these routines, as we started working on these routines in the summer and have had many early morning and long Saturday practices.”
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA
The Panthers received Division II ratings for all three of their dances they performed. They had performances in hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary.
Head Coach Jean Nelson stated, “I’m extremely proud of the personal growth every dancer has made this season. This team has really come together and they have developed long-lasting friendships.”
WOODBINE
The Tigers received a Division I rating in Class 1 Pom.
