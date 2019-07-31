Three Hawkeyes, two Panthers, one Tiger selected to IGCA All-District team
WH’s Jami Sherer named Class 1A Southwest Iowa District Coach of the Year
A total of six area standouts from the Harrison County area were named to the 2019 Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District softball team released earlier this week.
Three players from West Harrison led the way, as the Hawkeyes improved the school-record win total by finishing this summer’s campaign with an impressive 25-4 record. Senior Cheyanne Rife, sophomores Emily McIntosh and Haley Koch from West Harrison was honored, along with Woodbine sophomore Amanda Foster joining the area honorees on the IGCA honor squad. .
West Harrison’s Jami Sherer was voted as the Class 1A Southwest Iowa Coach of the Year.
Logan-Magnolia’s junior Reanna Rife and freshman Erika Rife were both named to the Class 2A, Southwest Iowa All-District Team.
The complete list of area players honored is shown below.
2019 IGCA All-District Softball Teams
Class 1A, Southwest Iowa: Emily McIntosh, West Harrison, Soph.; Cheyanne Rife, West Harrison, Sr.; Haley Koch, West Harrison, Soph.; Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston, Jr.; Katelyn Winnett, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Cora McAllister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Ali Silvius, Stanton, Soph.; Kami Waymire, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Jr.; Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK, Fr.; Amanda Foster, Woodbine, Soph.; Jozie Lett, C-A-M, Jr.; Kenna Ford, Riverside, Soph.; Gracie Bluml, Riverside, Jr.; Addi Meese, Fremont-Mills, Soph.; Kendall Reed, Fremont-Mills, Jr.; Sydney Beymer, Audubon, Soph.; Kassidy Croghan, East Mills, Sr. District Coach of the Year: Jami Sherer, West Harrison.
Class 2A, Southwest Iowa: Ali Boyle, Earlham, Soph.; Meagan Blomgren, Van Meter, Sr.; Lilly Miller, I-35, Sr.; Alexis Bean, Earlham, Sr.; Denali Loecker, Ogden, Jr.; Caroline McAlexander, Mt. Ayr, Sr.; Kate Stanley, I-35, Sr.; Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia, Fr.; Lydia Knapp, Panorama, Sr.; Josie Sowers, Pleasantville, Sr.; Makenzie McGriff, Pleasantville, Jr.; Haley Forret, Van Meter, Sr.; Abby Archer, Van Meter, Sr.; Katie Anzalone, AHSTW, Sr.; Reanna Rife, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Abby DeJoode, Pleasantville, Sr.; Meredith Adreon, Ogden, Jr.; Olivia Larson, Sidney, Jr.; Alexa Anderson, Mt. Ayr, Soph.; Jayda Gay, Martensdale St. Marys, Soph.; Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning. District Coach of the Year: Brandi and Brett Ruggles, Mount Ayr.
Class 2A, Northwest Iowa: Abby Kraemer, Alta-Aurelia; Lexi Lander, West Monona, Jr.; Jessica Flaherty, Alta-Aurelia, Sr.; Payton Slaughter, Cherokee, Sr.; Molly Schany, Emmetsburg, Jr.; Madysn Grotewold, West Lyon, Sr.; Payton Schwiesow, West Sioux, Jr.; Brielle Madden, Emmetsburg, Soph.; Erika McKenney, West Sioux, Jr.; Chandler Schemper, Western Christian, Sr.; Shayden Blankenship, West Sioux, Jr.; Madison Jones, South Central Calhoun, Sr.; Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central; Riley Knobloch, West Lyon, Sr.; Kylie Henschen, West Monona, Sr.; Sally Gallagher, Woodbury Central, Sr.; Teegan Slaugher, Cherokee, Soph.; Abbie Schany, Emmetsburg, Soph.; Kenedee Bubke, MVAOCOU, Jr. District Coach of the Year: Clint Nichols, West Monona.
Class 3A, West District: Baylee Newell, Atlantic, Sr.; Sydni Huisman, Treynor, Sr.; Alli Mertz, Carroll Kuemper, Sr.; Karli Olsen, Spirit Lake, Jr.; Sara Keeler, Creston, Jr.; Payton Ahrenstorff, Spirit Lake, Sr.; Logan Hughes, Shenandoah, Sr.; Olivia Engler, Atlantic, Jr.; Josie Ayala, Carroll, Fr.; Chloe Harskamp, Sioux Center, Sr.; Stella Umphreys, Treynor, Soph.; Taylor Richter, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Sr.; Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley; Kameryn Buntrock, Red Oak, Sr.; Konnor Sudmann, Treynor, Sr.; Jadynn Moore, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Jr.; Brooke Zylstra, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Jr. District Coach of the Year: Kara Huisman, Treynor.
