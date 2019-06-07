BrumleySignswIowaCentral.jpg
Buy Now

Logan-Magnolia senior Bailey Brumley, left) made her post high school decision known on Tuesday mornng, as she signed her letter of intent to play college soccer at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge in the fall. She is shown with Logan-Magnolia Head Coach Daniel Robbins.

 photo submitted

Logan-Magnolia's Bailey Brumley signed her letter of intent with Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge earlier this week. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.