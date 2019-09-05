Friday Night Lights Match-Ups – Week 2
Submitted by the high school coaches
Game: Missouri Valley @ Logan-Magnolia
Last Week: Missouri Valley def. West Monona, 20-12; Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia, 35-12.
MV Coach Rick Barker Soundbites: Our goal is to get better each game, and we need to eliminate the self-inflicted penalties and turnovers. With the way they like to control the ball, we have to take advantage of each offensive possession.
About the Panthers: Logan-Magnolia is bigger and more athletic than West Monona, and their running backs are tough to bring down. They have a tall, athletic tight end who can separate and stretch in traffic.
Keys to the Game: The Big Reds defense has to force the Panthers to drive the length of the field and limit their big plays. When on offense, the Big Reds have to capitalize. The Big Reds have won two straight in this series, but this will be the first time the game will be played in Logan since 2014.
Lo-Ma Coach Matt Straight Soundbites: Both teams have a game under their belt, and will look for improvements after their season openers. We saw some good things against Treynor, but Missouri Valley poses another big challenge.
About the Big Reds: They have a potent backfield, with an elusive quarterback and a powerful running back. Our defensive line will have to match their physicality, so our linebackers can make plays.
Keys to the Game: We have to get stops in the open field, and force some turnovers on defense. Offensively, we have to generate first downs.
Game: West Harrison @ Kingsley-Pierson
Last Week: River Valley def. West Harrison, 56-14; Woodbine def. Kingsley-Pierson, 64-14.
WH Coach Andrew Stevenson Soundbites: Both teams will be licking their wounds after first round defeats. The Hawkeyes will look for consistency and execution on the offensive side, and limiting the big plays on the defensive side.
About the Panthers: They have a great running back that was a handful last season, and the Hawkeyes need to contain the elusive quarterback.
Keys to the Game: The first game is out of the way, and the Hawkeyes will look to get back on track with another road trip. Defensively, West Harrison must trust their defense in limiting the opponent’s big play capability. Offensively, they need to eliminate the self-inflicted penalties.
Game: Woodbine @ Ar-We-Va
Last Week: Woodbine def. Kingsley-Pierson, 64-14; Boyer Valley def. Ar-We-Va 72-28.
Woodbine Coach Dustin Crook Soundbites: Ar-We-Va will be entering their third game of the season, pulling off a season opening win over Griswold in overtime in week zero. The final score of last week’s game against Boyer Valley doesn’t indicate how close the game really was.
About the Rockets: The Rocket roster may be just 15 players, but it doesn’t take away from the quality, as they are young and talented. The offense is built around the running back, but the Tiger defense can’t forget about the Rocket quarterback, who is a threat both running and passing.
Keys to the Game: Woodbine picked up their first season opening win since 2012, and they look to keep it rolling this week. The Tigers look to clean up some alignment issues, as well as shore up some plays on special teams.
