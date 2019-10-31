2019 High School Football Standings

thru Oct. 30, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

*^Treynor                   5-0            9-0

^Underwood                4-1            8-1

East Sac County           3-2            4-5

Missouri Valley             2-3            4-5

Cherokee                     1-4            2-7

MVAO/COU                   0-5            1-8

*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.

 

Oct. 25 Results

Underwood 42 Missouri Valley 16

Treynor 67 Cherokee 0

East Sac County 62 MVAOCOU 6

Nov. 1, State Playoffs, First Round

Western Christian (8-1) @ Treynor (9-0)

Underwood (8-1) @ West Sioux (8-1)

 

Class A, District 10

*^Woodbury Cntrl            5-0            8-1

^Tri-Center                      4-1            6-3

^Westwood                     3-2            7-2

Lawton-Bronson               2-3            5-4

Logan-Magnolia               1-4            2-7

West Monona                  0-5            2-7

*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.

Oct. 25 Results

Tri-Center 35 Logan-Magnolia 14

Woodbury Central 28 West Monona 6

Westwood 18 Lawton-Bronson 12

Nov. 1, State Playoffs, First Round

Westwood (7-2) @ Woodbury Central (8-1)

Tri-Center (6-3) @ South O’Brien (8-1)

8-Man, District 8

*^Audubon                    7-0            9-1

^Cn. Rpds-Byrd              6-1            8-1

^C-A-M                          5-2            7-2

Boyer Valley                   3-4            4-5

Exira/EHK                      3-4            4-5

Woodbine                      2-5            4-5

Glidden-Ralston             2-5            4-5

West Harrison               0-7            1-8

*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.

Oct. 25 Results

Glidden-Ralston 44 West Harrison 28

Boyer Valley 46 Woodbine 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Exira/EHK 7

Audubon 19 C-A-M 16

 

Nov. 1, State Playoffs, First Round

Harris Lake Park (8-1) @ Audubon (9-1)

C-A-M (8-1) @ Lamoni (8-1)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) @ Fremont-Mills (6-1)

 

