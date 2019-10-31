2019 High School Football Standings
thru Oct. 30, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
*^Treynor 5-0 9-0
^Underwood 4-1 8-1
East Sac County 3-2 4-5
Missouri Valley 2-3 4-5
Cherokee 1-4 2-7
MVAO/COU 0-5 1-8
*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.
Oct. 25 Results
Underwood 42 Missouri Valley 16
Treynor 67 Cherokee 0
East Sac County 62 MVAOCOU 6
Nov. 1, State Playoffs, First Round
Western Christian (8-1) @ Treynor (9-0)
Underwood (8-1) @ West Sioux (8-1)
Class A, District 10
*^Woodbury Cntrl 5-0 8-1
^Tri-Center 4-1 6-3
^Westwood 3-2 7-2
Lawton-Bronson 2-3 5-4
Logan-Magnolia 1-4 2-7
West Monona 0-5 2-7
*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.
Oct. 25 Results
Tri-Center 35 Logan-Magnolia 14
Woodbury Central 28 West Monona 6
Westwood 18 Lawton-Bronson 12
Nov. 1, State Playoffs, First Round
Westwood (7-2) @ Woodbury Central (8-1)
Tri-Center (6-3) @ South O’Brien (8-1)
8-Man, District 8
*^Audubon 7-0 9-1
^Cn. Rpds-Byrd 6-1 8-1
^C-A-M 5-2 7-2
Boyer Valley 3-4 4-5
Exira/EHK 3-4 4-5
Woodbine 2-5 4-5
Glidden-Ralston 2-5 4-5
West Harrison 0-7 1-8
*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.
Oct. 25 Results
Glidden-Ralston 44 West Harrison 28
Boyer Valley 46 Woodbine 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Exira/EHK 7
Audubon 19 C-A-M 16
Nov. 1, State Playoffs, First Round
Harris Lake Park (8-1) @ Audubon (9-1)
C-A-M (8-1) @ Lamoni (8-1)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) @ Fremont-Mills (6-1)
