Seven Tigers, five Hawkeyes collect All-District honors
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor earns co-offensive player of the year
Several area players were honored with the releasing of the 8-Man, District 8 All-District football team released late this week.
The top-heavy district saw three teams finish in the top 10 of the state ratings, including Audubon (#4), Coon Rapids-Bayard (#5) and C-A-M (#9), and all three finished in the state playoffs, including Audubon advancing to the 2019 state final.
Woodbine finished with a total of seven selections, including the potent Pryor-combo of Wyatt and Layne Pryor on the first team. Brock Leaders and Dylan Hoefer were second team selections, while Jack Nelson, Hudson Barnum and Cory Bantam were honorable mention choices.
Wyatt Pryor was named the D-8 co-offensive player of the year, along with Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Jeffrey Engle.
West Harrison had a total of five players chosen to the D-8 honor team, including first team selection Grant Gilgen. Second team selections went to Nick Rife and Sage Evans, while Cody Radil and Tyler Melby recorded honorable mention status.
A complete list of post-season honors is shown below.
8-Man, District 8 – Final Standings
#*^Audubon 7-0 12-2
^Cn. Rpds-Byrd 6-1 8-2
^C-A-M 5-2 8-3
Boyer Valley 3-4 4-5
Exira/EHK 3-4 4-5
Woodbine 2-5 4-5
Glidden-Ralston 2-5 4-5
West Harrison 0-7 1-8
*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.
#2019 State Runner-Up
2019 District Honors
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Jeffrey Eagle, Coon Rapids-Bayard, sr.; Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Luke Monsinski, Audubon, sr.
Special Teams Player of the Year: Lane Spieker, C-A-M, soph.
Lineman of the Year: Ethan Steffensen, C-A-M, sr.
Punter of the Year: Colby Rich, C-A-M, soph.
Kicker of the Year: Jackson Jensen, Audubon, sr.
First Team
Audubon: Luke Mosinski (sr.); Skyler Schultes (sr.); Ethan Klocke (jr.); Jackson Jensen (sr.).
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Jeffrey Eagle (sr.); Peyton Clipperton (sr.); Kale Pevestorf (jr.).
C-A-M: Lane Spieker (soph.); Ethan Steffensen (sr.); Jacob Holste (sr.).
Boyer Valley: Dylan Berens (sr.); Gavin Reineke (jr.).
Exira/EHK: Creighton Nelson (sr.); Ethan Marxen (sr.).
Woodbine: Wyatt Pryor (sr.); Layne Pryor (jr.).
Glidden-Ralston: Grant Borkowski (sr.).
West Harrison: Grant Gilgen (jr.).
Second Team
Audubon: Tanner Petersen (sr.); Joel Klocke (jr.).
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Aaron McAllister (jr.); Josh Ramirez (jr.).
C-A-M: Ethan Fast (sr.); Joe Kaufman (soph.).
Boyer Valley: Michael Heffernan (jr.); Hunter Soma (sr.).
Exira/EHK: Cade Bruns (sr.); Tyler Petersen (jr.).
Woodbine: Brock Leaders (sr.); Dylan Hoefer (soph.).
Glidden-Ralston: Nathan Brant (sr.); Brigham Daniel (jr.).
West Harrison: Nick Rife (sr.); Sage Evans (fr.).
Area Honorable Mention
Boyer Valley: Kyle Hast (sr.); Sam Lantz (sr.).
West Harrison: Tyler Melby (sr.); Cody Radil (sr.).
Woodbine: Jack Nelson (sr.); Hudson Barnum (sr.); Cory Bantam (soph.).
2019 Academic All-District
(Must maintain a 3.25 grade point average, be a soph., jr., sr.)
Boyer Valley: Greg Mumm (jr.); Dylan Berens (sr.); Gavin Reineke (jr.); Kyle Hast (sr.); Adam Puck (soph.); Blake Katzenberger (jr.); Gavin Miller (sr.); Eli Garside (jr.); Jesse Soma (jr.); Hunter Soma (sr.); Trevor Malone (soph.); Zack Petersen (soph.); Lucas Berens (sr.); Nathan Gorden (jr.); Sam Lantz (sr.).
West Harrison: Nick Rife (sr.); Tyler Melby (sr.); Mason Shearer (sr.); Karter Nelson (sr.); Colby Neill (sr.); Cody Radil (sr.); Nick Clark (sr.); Jeff Perry (sr.); Jon Chlupacek (sr.); Sabrina Rife (sr.); Brecken Pavlik (jr.); Grant Gilgen (jr.); Gabe Gilgen (soph.).
Woodbine: Hudson Barnum (sr.); Brock Leaders (sr.); Wyatt Pryor (sr.); Kael Smith (jr.); Cory Bantam (soph.); Myles Barnum (soph.); Dylan Hoefer (soph.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.