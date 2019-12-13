2019 Hoop Scoop

Junior High Basketball Recap

Missouri Valley

11-12-2019 @ Missouri Valley

8th Grade

Missouri Valley 30  West Monona 16

MV Scoring: Vinny Larson 7; Brody Lager 6; Dane Janssen 6; Jackson Tennis 2; Landon Mahoney 2; Sean Kean 2; Mason Herman 2; Jackson Harrison 2; Evan White 1.

Big Reds Record: 1-0.

7th Grade

Missouri Valley 20  West Monona 26

MV Scoring: Mason Herman 6; Brayden Green 4; Daylen Kocour 4; Jordan Doiel 2; Lane Schroeder 2; KJ Kolhoff 2.

Big Reds Record: 0-1.

11-14-2019 @ Logan

8th Grade

Missouri Valley 21 Logan-Magnolia 24

MV Scoring: Brody Lager 10; Vinny Larson 8; Dane Janssen 3.

Big Reds Record: 1-1.

7th Grade

Missouri Valley 19 Logan-Magnolia 11

MV Scoring: Mason Herman 10; Daylen Kocour 3; Quinn Herman 2; Brayden Green 2; Jordan Doiel 2. 

Big Reds Record: 1-1.

11-18-2019 @ Treynor

8th Grade

Missouri Valley 30 Treynor 31

MV Scoring: Brody Lager 17; Vinny Larson 6; Jackson Tennis 2; Sean Kean 2; Dane Janssen 2; Mason Herman 1.

Big Reds Record: 1-2.

7th Grade

Missouri Valley 16 Treynor 31

MV Scoring: Mason Herman 7; Brayden Green 7; Daylen Kocour 2.  

Big Reds Record: 1-2.

 

