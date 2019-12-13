2019 Hoop Scoop
Junior High Basketball Recap
Missouri Valley
11-12-2019 @ Missouri Valley
8th Grade
Missouri Valley 30 West Monona 16
MV Scoring: Vinny Larson 7; Brody Lager 6; Dane Janssen 6; Jackson Tennis 2; Landon Mahoney 2; Sean Kean 2; Mason Herman 2; Jackson Harrison 2; Evan White 1.
Big Reds Record: 1-0.
7th Grade
Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 26
MV Scoring: Mason Herman 6; Brayden Green 4; Daylen Kocour 4; Jordan Doiel 2; Lane Schroeder 2; KJ Kolhoff 2.
Big Reds Record: 0-1.
11-14-2019 @ Logan
8th Grade
Missouri Valley 21 Logan-Magnolia 24
MV Scoring: Brody Lager 10; Vinny Larson 8; Dane Janssen 3.
Big Reds Record: 1-1.
7th Grade
Missouri Valley 19 Logan-Magnolia 11
MV Scoring: Mason Herman 10; Daylen Kocour 3; Quinn Herman 2; Brayden Green 2; Jordan Doiel 2.
Big Reds Record: 1-1.
11-18-2019 @ Treynor
8th Grade
Missouri Valley 30 Treynor 31
MV Scoring: Brody Lager 17; Vinny Larson 6; Jackson Tennis 2; Sean Kean 2; Dane Janssen 2; Mason Herman 1.
Big Reds Record: 1-2.
7th Grade
Missouri Valley 16 Treynor 31
MV Scoring: Mason Herman 7; Brayden Green 7; Daylen Kocour 2.
Big Reds Record: 1-2.
