2019 Hoop Scoop

Junior Varsity Basketball Recap

Logan-Magnolia

12-3-2019 @ Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia 34 Tri-Center 37

Lo-Ma Scoring: Brody West 9; Calvin Wallis 7; Caden Waldron 7; Tru Melby 6; Nicio Adame 3; Jackson Thomsen 2. 

Lo-Ma Record: 0-1.

12-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia 43 Missouri Valley 32

Lo-Ma Scoring: Tru Melby 13; Brody West 7; Nicio Adame 7; Calvin Wallis 4; Caden Waldron 4; Jackson Thomsen 3; Kyle Stueve 2; Lucas Vana 2; Omar Riaz 1.

Lo-Ma Record: 1-1.

